DELAWARE ACADEMY
The following students at Delaware Academy Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s honor: Sienna Dorr, Cecelia Finn, Garrett Fitch, Gregory Ingram, Abigail Kievit, Elizabeth Lamport, Abbriele Leahy, Sylvia Liddle, Lucia Marsiglio, Shaina Mondore, Camille Mueller, Amanda Nealis, Lauren Packard, Elise Raponkus, Marco Shaw, Ysa Shaw, Karter Small, Joelle Smith, Annaliese Taylor, Anna Tessier, Cadence Wakin and Thomas Worden.
High honor: Donivin Allen, Jeryd Cheshire, Isabelle Ewing, Skyler Knox, Mya Kollig, Breanna Lowe, Daniel Maney, Julian Olson, David Reese, Georgiana Verspoor, Kayden Wagner and Lonnie Weiss.
Honor: Dakota Hoyt, Makayla Hunter, Ashley Komosinski and Jeremy VanDeBogart.
11th grade
Principal’s honor: Lane Ackerly, Julia Baxter, Benjamin Blocker, Hallee Bodo, Tyler Branigan, Grace Burczak, Zachary Finch, Alton Francisco, Alyssa Gioffe, Alexander Kelsh, Vidya Samudrala, Luke Schnabel, Carter Tarrants, Elianna Tarrants, Izabella Tucker, Vincent VanMaaren and Rowan Walsh.
High honor: Orion All, Louis Crim, Emily Davis, Ryan Doenges, Laila Gancio-AbdulJalil, Amber Gardner, Owen Haight, Kirstin Lalosh, Jayle Leonard, Gavin Little, Lucille Menke, Rieley Merino, Lana Miller, Logan Nealis, Luke Sanford and Samantha White.
Honor: Justin Bender, Gavin Caffery, Jared Coleman, Matthew Griswold, Isabel Pernice and Evander Wright.
10th grade
Principal’s honor: Bryce Burrows, Ryan Burrows, Cooper Cohen, Meghan Hadley, Gretel Hilson-Schneider, Erin Kenefick-Coppersmith, Eleanor Lees, Rose McPheely, Risdon Muther Reed, Sofia Olson, Evelyn Potrzeba, Victoria Verspoor and Natalie Vredenburgh.
High honor: Olivia Finkle, Brianna May, Meredith McCann, Tabor Muther Reed and Luke Pringle.
Honor: Samuel Davis, Noah Dungan, Perrylee Eubanks, Alethea Ferrara, Kara Fitch, Tabatha Henrickson, Kaylee Lewis, Andrew Liddle and Samantha Robert.
Ninth grade
Principal’s honor: Natalie Anderson, Kiley Cheshire, Jackson DeMeo-Meres, Leah Dennis, Marshall LaPierre, Hannah Ransford, Rocco Schnabel and Nelson VanMaaren.
High honor: Seamus deMauro, Alessia Ghersi, Charles Haight, Isaac Marsiglio, Killian Newman, Delia Pardee, Payton Reichert, Joanna Scherer and Brinley Wager.
Honor: Jacob Arrufat, Daniela Ghersi, Ian Johnson, William Kulaski IV, Thomas Nagy, Ivan Richardson, Emma Robson, Ralphilyel Tefft, Abigail Tessier, Bronson Thomson, Cameron Thomson and Hayley Young.
Eighth grade
Principal’s honor: Kalani Clapper, Malani Clapper, Adam Cook, Allen Hinton, Olivia Kruppo, Hunter Nichols, Elijah Ransford, Riley Riera, Priscilla Scala, Andre Shaw, Luciane Smith, Rebecca Verspoor and Cole Vredenburgh.
High honor: Wyatt Dong, Cabrine Gunter, Steven Hillis, Mackenzie Hunter, Theodore Kelsh, Nikola Krzyston, Dylan Leddy, Delaney McCann, Lucas Nealis, Jamie Otte, Abraham Pettit, Blake Rossley and Kelsea Small.
Honor: Parker Brady, Peyton Garcia, Brodie Livengood and Bryce Livengood.
Seventh grade
Principal’s honor: Tyler Abts, Eveline Ainsworth, Lucian Bogen, Sophia Cohen, Carly Guy, Benjamin Hadley, Jazlyn Kelly, Evan Kruppo, Asa Moxley, Nora Piurowski and Paisley Smith.
High honor: Zavier Aguirre, Addison Albright, Eric Blackman, Eliza Cook, Lexi Davis, Logan Dean, Jillian Fishner, Elijah Howland, Emma Kenefick, Charlotte Menke, William Mokay, Makenna Naples, Ella O’Leary, Emma Place, Carly Potrzeba, Saverio Prisco, Brennan Walsh, Paige Weaver and Henry Wilcox.
Honor: Kaleb Ambrose, Olivia Carey, Lilah Francisco, Rowan Goff, Noah Kruppo, Zicciah Lane, Lenore Leonard, Robert Lewis, Connor McVitt, Lucius Merrill, Briannah Pringle, Kaylee Sainsbury-Stefanchik, Bernard Schnabel, Chelsea Shaw, Rhys Shaw, Levi Shephard, Payton Smith, Autumn Tompkins, Cassidy Walley, Micah Weiss, John Wilson and Cameron Winner.
Sixth grade
Principal’s honor: Zachary Anderson, Josiah Apicella, William Hillis, David Kelly, John Mokay, Daniella Pizzo and Jason VanMaaren.
High honor: Zooey Bartow, Abigail Beckel, Avalynn DeHaven, Alanna Dones, Atticus Francisco, Penelopelsadora Gielskie, Amelia Groh, Cadence Guy, Eli Howard, Liam Kievit, Cole Kivell, Garrett LaPierre, Lillian McGonigal, Cooper Merrill, Lucas Morgan, Jaylyn Prisco, Silas Raber and Edward Thompson.
Honor: Linda Aubry, William Bregman, Bodie Craver, Sarah Darlin, Jeremy MacNeill, Finnegan Manning, Grace Piurowski, Lincoln Raba, Wesley Tromblee, Mark VanKeuren and Leah Young.
