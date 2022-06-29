EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the fourth marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Sarah Baldwin, Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Emma Dabreau, Marissa Galley, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Brynn Rifanburg.
High honor: Martina Blackwell, Laquoia Hoagland, Quinn Schoonover and Michael Troiano.
Honor: Tatum Clark, Ossa Pylinski, Summer Spear and Nicolas Walkden.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Collin McEnroe and Ella Tomlins.
High honor: Kyle Ough.
Honor: Alexander Ballard, Thomas Bennett, Arissa Bolton, Conor Cole and Colby Smith.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin, Kristopher Convis, Haylie Lund and Lindsay Thomas.
High honor: Avery Bolton, Austin Galley, Maeve Robinson, Amber Roseboom, Nicholas Troiano and Emma Whit.
Honor: Jennadee Cotton, Jason Reinert and Kailey Webster.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Isaac Lum.
High honor: Gavin McEnroe and Abigail White.
Honor: Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Ella May Sparaco and Emily Spear.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.
High honor: Chelsey Clegg, Nolan Fickbohm, Aaron Goodrich, Julien Turner, Isabella White and Landon Wust.
Honor: Maxwell Bolton, Benjamin Fickbohm, Payton Seamon, Jaden Simmons, Joslyn Sitts, Kylie Tophoven and Kayson Williams.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Madison Button, Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund, Elli Marquardt and Sophie Robinson.
High honor: Alli Bolton, Braelyn Bolton, Brenna Bolton, Braymon Clark, Gabriella Cotton, Phinneaus Nichols, Melody Peters, Lorenzo Reisen, Hayden Rifanburg and Mera Sparaco.
Honor: Sean Braswell, Lucas Hoagland, Collin Lund, Madeleine Marsala, Summer Mayne, Brock Redner, Nikolai Verdon, Derek Webster, Hayden Young and Gavin Zinger.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Samuel Bolton, Ava Dabreau, Harper Folts and Aiden Goodrich.
Honor: Regina Carney, Desmond Dai, Joseph DiRienzo, Warren Galley, Rachael Hurlbutt, Amber Lasure, Jadeyn PeterSpaulding, Brianna Riley, Mason Turner, Lucas Utter, Gabriel Verdon and Lucas Wust.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Anise Arnold, Skylar Carentz, Kenley Dye, Alexandria Hovick, Emily Moran, Sawyer Robinson, Leah Schoellig and Solon Staples.
High honor: Tarah Clegg, Aiden Dabreau, Lillian Lindberg, Leeland Miller, Konner Philbrook and Amelia Stoke.
Honor: Brooklynn Effner, Braedin McEnroe, Elle Nichols, Brooklyn PeterSpaulding, Zoe Shafer and Lauryn Shoemaker.
