The following students at Morris Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Laurel Brigham, Mackenzie Graves, Jackson Harp, Triana Hawkins, Aidain Hoyt, Alexander Page and Leah Rehrmann.

High honor: Madison Aikins, Kelsey Chase, Laura Foote, Etain LaLonde, Hannah Pope, Aidan Ryther, Landen Tyler, Fiona Ventura and Ethan Wagner.

Honor: Jeffrey Bourgois, Noah Burlison, Ruby Jones, Aiden Moore and Keegan Valentine.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Sebastian Babbie, Scott Murphy, Carissa Richards and Lincoln Waffle.

High honor: Garrett Aikins, Kiernan Burke, Jonathan Child, Kayla Hoffman, Jillian Maerz, Ty McKinney, Thomas Pondolfino, Amber Reilly and Hannah Swayer.

Honor: Joshua Benjamin, Ethan Franklin and Justine Norton.

10th grade

Principal’s list: William King, Yana King, Tatiana McAdams, Everett Pondolfino, Aislinn Ray, Madeline Schiller and Jessica Walling.

High honor: Maddie Coleman, Asa Dugan, Maiya King, Noah Moore, Efren Rivera, Tiger Ross, Reed Wolfe and Max Yaeger.

Honor: Haylee Cole, Sean Dill, Ethan Herring, Lorissa Johnston, Kaylee Kolka and Jacob Morlock.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Makenzie Hoyt, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius and Hannah Wist.

High honor: Samantha Coyle, Emmy Lentz, Mason Linton, Grace Schiller and Levi Waffle.

Honor: Zeithan Dunham, Sera Lentz and Brooke McKinney.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Jonah Baldo, Zackary Chase, Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer, Ryan Murphy, Amira Ross, Michael Saggese and Carter Swayer.

High honor: Ryland Boss, Hailey Canfield, Luis Cruz, Robert Hill, Gabriella Ilarraza, Shiloh Jones, Ty Turner and Grace Wing.

Honor: Zandra Aliya, Natalie Barley, Evelyn Burke and Kameron Walker.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Savannah Coyle, Lainey Fraser, Jacob Johnson, Jacob Knapp, Hunter McAdams, Brandon Mitcham, Ella Moore and Matthew Schiller.

High honor: Josiah Dugan, Kara Hand, Johnathan LaTour, Lucas Waffle and Kiarra Walker.

Honor: William Weber.

