MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Morris Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Laurel Brigham, Mackenzie Graves, Jackson Harp, Triana Hawkins, Aidain Hoyt, Alexander Page and Leah Rehrmann.
High honor: Madison Aikins, Kelsey Chase, Laura Foote, Etain LaLonde, Hannah Pope, Aidan Ryther, Landen Tyler, Fiona Ventura and Ethan Wagner.
Honor: Jeffrey Bourgois, Noah Burlison, Ruby Jones, Aiden Moore and Keegan Valentine.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Sebastian Babbie, Scott Murphy, Carissa Richards and Lincoln Waffle.
High honor: Garrett Aikins, Kiernan Burke, Jonathan Child, Kayla Hoffman, Jillian Maerz, Ty McKinney, Thomas Pondolfino, Amber Reilly and Hannah Swayer.
Honor: Joshua Benjamin, Ethan Franklin and Justine Norton.
10th grade
Principal’s list: William King, Yana King, Tatiana McAdams, Everett Pondolfino, Aislinn Ray, Madeline Schiller and Jessica Walling.
High honor: Maddie Coleman, Asa Dugan, Maiya King, Noah Moore, Efren Rivera, Tiger Ross, Reed Wolfe and Max Yaeger.
Honor: Haylee Cole, Sean Dill, Ethan Herring, Lorissa Johnston, Kaylee Kolka and Jacob Morlock.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Makenzie Hoyt, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius and Hannah Wist.
High honor: Samantha Coyle, Emmy Lentz, Mason Linton, Grace Schiller and Levi Waffle.
Honor: Zeithan Dunham, Sera Lentz and Brooke McKinney.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Jonah Baldo, Zackary Chase, Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer, Ryan Murphy, Amira Ross, Michael Saggese and Carter Swayer.
High honor: Ryland Boss, Hailey Canfield, Luis Cruz, Robert Hill, Gabriella Ilarraza, Shiloh Jones, Ty Turner and Grace Wing.
Honor: Zandra Aliya, Natalie Barley, Evelyn Burke and Kameron Walker.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Savannah Coyle, Lainey Fraser, Jacob Johnson, Jacob Knapp, Hunter McAdams, Brandon Mitcham, Ella Moore and Matthew Schiller.
High honor: Josiah Dugan, Kara Hand, Johnathan LaTour, Lucas Waffle and Kiarra Walker.
Honor: William Weber.
