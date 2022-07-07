RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Molly Bobnick and Caroline Furner.

Honor: Trinity Appell, Austin Bowman, Kalie Evangelow and Brooke McCord.

Merit: Kathryn Beck, Damon Boss, Thomas Graml, Elaina Johnson, Isabel Martinez, Matthew Oldick, Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert, Jordyn Seamon and Taylor Siver.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Emily Diotte, Lauren Johnson and Margaret Worobey.

Honor: Kalen Barnhart, Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick, Jordan DiLiberto, Edith Garnsey and John Soposki.

Merit: Clay Bobnick, Brogan Graves, Isabel Pino Luz and Clark Young.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.

Honor: John Burditt, Rylie Chenel and Brian Seigle.

Merit: Angelina Cardona and Carson Seamon.

Ninth grade

Honor: Aiden Dibble, Abigail Diotte, Riley Francis, Fiona Gibb, Dakota Vickerson and Emma White.

Merit: Ethan Evangelow, Lila Galbreth and Cadence Moxham.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.

Honor: Braedon Schultz and Max Spencer.

Merit: Royston Clarke, Morgan Marriott, Riley O'Connor and Brianna Seamon.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Dylan Burditt, Natalie Dumond, Camdon Seamon and Xavier Youker.

Honor: Amber Connolly, Finnigan Dibble, Madison O'Connor, Paige O'Connor, Hunter Ough and Isabelle Weiss.

Merit: Dylan Amaro, Autumn Bulger, Killian Coveny, Liam Gorman and Owen Oldick.

Tags

Trending Video