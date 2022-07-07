RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Molly Bobnick and Caroline Furner.
Honor: Trinity Appell, Austin Bowman, Kalie Evangelow and Brooke McCord.
Merit: Kathryn Beck, Damon Boss, Thomas Graml, Elaina Johnson, Isabel Martinez, Matthew Oldick, Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert, Jordyn Seamon and Taylor Siver.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Emily Diotte, Lauren Johnson and Margaret Worobey.
Honor: Kalen Barnhart, Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick, Jordan DiLiberto, Edith Garnsey and John Soposki.
Merit: Clay Bobnick, Brogan Graves, Isabel Pino Luz and Clark Young.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.
Honor: John Burditt, Rylie Chenel and Brian Seigle.
Merit: Angelina Cardona and Carson Seamon.
Ninth grade
Honor: Aiden Dibble, Abigail Diotte, Riley Francis, Fiona Gibb, Dakota Vickerson and Emma White.
Merit: Ethan Evangelow, Lila Galbreth and Cadence Moxham.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.
Honor: Braedon Schultz and Max Spencer.
Merit: Royston Clarke, Morgan Marriott, Riley O'Connor and Brianna Seamon.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Dylan Burditt, Natalie Dumond, Camdon Seamon and Xavier Youker.
Honor: Amber Connolly, Finnigan Dibble, Madison O'Connor, Paige O'Connor, Hunter Ough and Isabelle Weiss.
Merit: Dylan Amaro, Autumn Bulger, Killian Coveny, Liam Gorman and Owen Oldick.
