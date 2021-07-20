Huntington's legacy to be celebrated

It was 101 years ago that the library moved into Henry Huntington’s former home. To honor his gift, the Huntington Memorial Library Board of Trustees is planning a Centennial Celebration Ice Cream Social at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7, in Huntington Park. City Historian Mark Simonson will speak of the Huntington legacy and the impact it’s had on Oneonta. Henry’s legacy was his love for books, gardens and art. HML will foster this legacy by gifting a plant to the first 100 guests. And, of course, there will be ice cream. The library will also sponsor “Meet Me on Main” downtown featuring live music, food and drinks.
The Huntington home and park have gone through many changes in the past 100 years. Henry’s rotunda, with its view over Main Street and toward the hills, was taken down in 1965. More trees and shrubs were planted, a gazebo was donated and the driveway extended. The entrance to the building was moved from the front door to the vestibule on the side. An elevator and emergency stairwell were added. And from stories I hear, books were moved from tables and placed in bookcases.
In the past eight years, many areas of the building have been updated with special attention paid to the Children’s Rooms. We also have a new, beautiful room that overlooks the park where the very rare power outlets were installed. The Community Room has been completely reimagined in vibrant colors with furniture that is simple to configure for any type of program. There are even two tables just the right size for the Mahjong Club! The former Reference Room has been transformed into a Reading Room with comfortable seating and the former Reading Room has become the Computer Room where there are triple the number of computers available for our patrons.
We still have a long way to go to create a library that suits the needs of a modern society and last year we had a library consultant work with us to develop a Master Plan. We always knew, but it’s nice to have an independent consultant confirm, that our building is about half the size it should be for our community. The next step will be to work with architects to guide us to the next phase in restoring the building, improving the aesthetics, modifying the use and efficiency of existing space, and discussing how to expand.
The Park Project should be ready to advertise in July and possibly to begin this fall. When the library board selected the Stimson Studio to design the park, we knew they had a design aesthetic that we wanted. They proved themselves when they so gracefully incorporated elements of Henry Huntington’s park design into their overall scheme. Just last week, the American Society of Landscape Architects selected them for the 2021 Landscape Architecture Firm Award and we couldn’t be happier for them.
Henry Huntington’s legacy to Oneonta has been fulfilled by HML’s core value of supporting lifelong learning. There are challenges ahead of us but I believe the library’s mission will continue through the next 100 years as future directors and trustees meet the demands of a changing landscape.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; ;9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
