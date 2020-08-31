To more readily provide services to our community, the library will be open for browsing and computer reservations without appointments beginning this week as we strive to provide full service in the safest way possible. The number of people in the building will be limited so that physical distance can be maintained. We may revert back to making appointments if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
Our pledge to you is that we’ll continue to follow recommendations to keep patrons and staff safe.
All library materials must be returned in the outdoor book return boxes and they will be quarantined for at least five days. They will remain on your account but we will not charge overdue fees.
We ask that you wash your hands or use the hand sanitizer before entering and of course, a mask must be worn at all times. All of us will keep at least six feet apart. In an effort to reduce contact, we ask that you use the self-check-out station and no assistance can be provided at the public computer stations. We will also continue to offer pick up of holds in a contact-free environment for those who prefer it. Please enter the vestibule from the parking lot side and exit through the Chestnut Street side.
Seating will not be available at this time so that we can limit exposure for all of the people in the building. This will be especially difficult for the many people who use the library as a space to work and study. To help, a Wi-Fi booster has been placed near the front of the building so your devices can connect to the library’s free high-speed internet from the front lawn. Bring a lawn chair and connect to the internet for as long as the weather permits.
Walking Trivia
HML will join businesses and artisans in offering the Walking Trivia program on Saturday, Sept. 5 (rescheduled from Aug. 29) to bring fun for all ages to Main Street as part of the Oneonta Forward initiative. Thanks to the many businesses that support the library, you’ll find a series of trivia questions in the windows along Main Street. Bibliophiles will definitely have an advantage in this game filled with emoji clues, fill in the blanks, and matching games. The top score sheets will be entered into a raffle to win a basket full of great swag. Entry forms can be picked up and returned at the library or any of the participating businesses. The deadline to turn them in is Sept. 8.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
