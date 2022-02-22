If you're into numbers, today is special

Not only is today special because it’s 2-22-22, but it’s also ‘Twos-day!’ In Chinese culture, 2 is thought to be a lucky number. They believe that all good things come in pairs and because 2 is an even number, it represents harmony and balance.
It could be a good day to get married two (or should it be too?). Las Vegas is gearing up for what could be its busiest wedding day ever. In Sacramento, 222 couples are going to the capitol to have a collective wedding event. Of course the ceremony begins at 2 and ends at 2:22 and I expect the after-party could be pretty special.
If you’re planning a dinner for two, make it ‘Taco Twos-day!’
There will be other observances on 2-22-22.
It’s National Cook a Sweet Potato Day which could be an ingredient in your tacos.
It’s National Margarita Day which is the perfect accompaniment to your tacos.
It’s World Spay Day and Walking the Dog Day but I wouldn’t recommend doing both of those activities on the same day unless the walk comes first.
It’s also Founders Day which marks the birthday of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scout movement.
Mostly, it’s a day for doing things in twos. Whether you get married or just hang with a friend, ‘Twos-day’ is something to celebrate.
It’s tax season and I’m thrilled to announce that members of the Hartwick College Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program are available to help with tax returns on Saturdays at the library. Call the library at 607-432-1980 to make an appointment.
The intrepid Assistant Professor of Accounting and CPA Li Luo is the site coordinator and her certified volunteers have a great track record for accurate and timely tax returns.
Those who make less than $73,000 are eligible for personal assistance. You’ll need to bring government issued photo identification, your Social Security card, a copy of last year’s tax return, and W2s and 1099s (if applicable). Bring your spouse if filing a joint return.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
