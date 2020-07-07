Issue of racism well-published

It has been made clear I think by recent events that racism still exists in this country and it is not well understood by the entire population. Nothing is more important than keeping an open mind and educating yourself. There are many books in the library that address the issue and give information from the perspective of people of color. Check them out. Place a hold. Make a recommendation if you know of one that we should purchase.
“So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo was first published in 2018 and became a New York Times bestseller. It is a hard-hitting but user-friendly examination of race in America. Oluo guides readers of all races through subjects ranging from intersectionality to affirmative action in an attempt to aid people in having honest conversations about race and racism.
“How to be an antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi has been lauded as the essential work for anyone who wants to go beyond awareness of racism to actually contribute to the formation of a truly just and equitable society. Kendi asks the reader to think about what an antiracist society might look like, then determine how to play an active role in its development.
“White Fragility: Why it’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo. As an antiracist educator, DiAngelo discusses the counterproductive reactions that white people have when discussing racism that actually contribute to racial inequality and prevent meaningful dialogue.
“The Origin of Others” by Toni Morrison draws on lectures given at Harvard in 2016. Morrison asks questions about identity and searches her own memories as well as history, politics, and especially literature. Fans of Morrison will be interested in her references of some of her most celebrated books.
“White Rage: the Unspoken Truth of our Racial Divide” is written by historian Carol Anderson. She writes about the observation that each gain for African Americans towards full participation in democracy is followed by a white American reaction that displays a deliberate and relentless rollback of their gains.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
