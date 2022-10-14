These spooky titles are sure to give you a scare or two while waiting for Halloween.
"Let the Right One In" by John Ajvide Lindqvist is an international bestseller with a new twist on the vampire myth. It is also the basis for the multi-film festival award-winning Swedish film, and the U.S. adaptation is directed by Matt Reeves (The Batman), and is on Showtime.
It is autumn 1981 when inconceivable horror comes to Blackeberg, a suburb in Sweden. The body of a teenager is found, emptied of blood, the murder rumored to be part of a ritual killing. Twelve-year-old Oskar is personally hoping that revenge has come at long last — revenge for the bullying he endures at school, day after day. But the murder is not the most important thing on his mind. A new girl has moved in next door — a girl who has never seen a Rubik's Cube before, but who can solve it at once. There is something wrong with her, though, something odd. And she only comes out at night...
"Road of Bones" by Christopher Golden is a stunning supernatural thriller set in Siberia, where a film crew is covering an elusive ghost story about a highway built on top of the bones of prisoners of Stalin's gulag. When the team arrives, they find the village mysteriously abandoned apart from a mysterious nine-year-old girl. Then, chaos ensues.
"All Hallows" is written by New York Times bestselling Bram Stoker Award-winning author Christopher Golden who is best known for his supernatural thrillers set in deadly, distant locales.
In this suburban Halloween drama, Golden brings the horror home. On Halloween night, 1984, in Coventry, Massachusetts, two families are unraveling. Four children who do not belong are walking door-to-door, merging with the kids of Parmenter Road. They seem terrified, and beg the neighborhood kids to hide them away, to keep them safe from The Cunning Man.
"Just Like Mother" by Anne Heltzel is spine-chilling and sharp. This book is a modern gothic from a fresh new voice in horror.
Maeve has worked hard to build a normal life in New York City, where she keeps everything and everyone at a safe distance until she reconnects with her cousin. The more Maeve immerses herself in Andrea's world, the more disconnected she feels from her life back in the city; and the cousin's increasing attachment triggers memories Maeve has fought hard to bury. But confronting the terrors of her childhood may be the only way for Maeve to transcend the nightmare still to come.
"The Resting Place" by Camilla Sten is about a woman named Eleanor who walked in on the scene of her cruel grandmother, Vivianne's murder; coming face-to-face with the killer. Unfortunately, she has prosopagnosia or face blindness — the inability to recognize a familiar person's face.
Upon inheriting Vivianne's estate, Eleanor goes to this house of secrets, looking for answers. But as she gets closer to uncovering the truth, she'll wish she had never come to disturb what rests there.
