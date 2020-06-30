Jazz pianist on tap to perform at VHP

Music on the Delaware’s 14th Virtual House Party will be held from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Thursday, July 2, with jazz pianist Loren Daniels who will perform jazz standards, original compositions and arrangements and songs of freedom.
Access to the concert is available at https://tinyurl.com/ya2jjmg8 with the identification number 854 1322 7162.
According to a media release, Daniels has performed with such jazz practitioners as Milt Jackson, Rufus Reid, Makanda (Ken) McIntyre, Warren Smith, Eliot Zigmund and Jon Faddis.
He nurtured and developed recording and performance projects for the Pittman/Daniels Quartet, vocalist Macy Chen, bassist August Riska and singer/songwriter Deborah Thurlow.
His compositions have been performed by large and small jazz ensembles, choral ensembles, in collaboration with choreographers, for theatrical pieces and educational musicals and for television soundtracks.
Daniels is also artist-in-residence and music coordinator for Jazz In The Spirit, in Teaneck, New Jersey.
created Jazz In The Spirit (a jazz worship series) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Teaneck, New Jersey and continues as its artist-in-residence and music coordinator. He studied music at Hofstra University, Berklee College of Music, SUNY at Old Westburyand NYU
Future July performers include Whispering Tree, duo vocal performers, on July 9; Par Duo with classical cellists Nicky Swett and Geirbruour Anna Guomundsdottir on July 16, and Claire Byrne, vocalist/fiddler, on July 23.
