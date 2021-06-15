June display denotes Rainbow Book Month

Rainbow Book Month is a nationwide celebration of authors and writings that reflect the lives and experiences of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersex, agender and asexual community. It was originally established by the Publishing Triangle as National Lesbian and Gay Book Month in the early 1990s. Stop by the library to see our display and check out some books.
The Stonewall Book Awards, sponsored by the American Library Association’s Rainbow Round Table is the first and most enduring award for LGBTQIA+ books. In 1971, Isabel Miller received the first award for “Patience and Sarah.” This year, the Barbara Gittings Literature Award was given to “The Thirty Names of Night” by Zeyn Joukhadar. The Israel Fishman Nonfiction Award was given to “Queer Games Avant-Garde: How LGBTQ Game Makers are Reimagining the Medium of Video Games” by Bonnies Ruberg. The Mike Morgan and Larry Romans Children’s and Young Adult Literature Award goes to “We Are Little Feminists: Families” designed by Lindsey Blakely, written by Archaa Shrivastav. For a full list of the awards, visit ala.org/rt/rrt/award/stonewall/honored.
The Publishing Triangle continues to support a sense of community for lesbian and gay people in the publishing industry. They offer forums, as well as networking and social opportunities for its members. They further the publication of books and other materials written by LGBT authors or with LGBT themes and sponsor programs to increase awareness of and appreciation for LGBT literature. Their LGBTQ Fiction Award goes to “Fiebre Tropical” by Juli Delgado Lopera. The award for Debut Fiction goes to “99 Erics” by Julia Serano. The Gay Poetry Award goes to “13th Balloon” by Mark Bibbins and the Lesbian Poetry Award goes to “Postcolonial Love Poem” by Natalie Diaz. The award for Trans and Gender-Variant Literature is given to “Trans Care” by Hil Malatino. The Lesbian Nonfiction Award goes to “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers” by Jenn Shapland and the Gay Nonfiction Award goes to “The Deviant’s War” by Eric Cervini.
Lambda Literary is an organization that “nurtures and advocates for LGBTQ writers, elevating the impact of their words to create community, preserve our legacies, and affirm the value of our stories and our lives.” A complete list of the 2021 Lammy Award Winners is available online at lambdaliterary.org but four special honors announced on June 1 include:
· Ana-Maurine Lara, recipient of the Randall Kenan Prize for Black LGBTQ Fiction;
· Sarah Gerard and Brontez Purnell, recipients of The Jim Duggins, PhD Outstanding Mid-Career Novelist Prize;
· Nancy Agabian, recipient of the Jeanne Cordova Prize for Lesbian/Queer Nonfiction;
· Taylor Johnson and T Kira Madden, recipients of the Judith A. Markowitz Award for Emerging LGBTQ Writers.
