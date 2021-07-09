The Junior Livestock Show at The Farmers’ Museum will take place virtually this year.
According to a media release, the event and grounds will not be open to the public because of current COVID-19 guidelines for large gatherings. All shows will be streamed live via Zoom for the public from Sunday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 13. Visit FarmersMuseum.org/JLS for live streaming information.
More than 160 youth handlers and 450 animals from a nine-county region will be included in this year’s modified shows, the release said. The event tests the skills of 4-H members, ages 8 to 18, who present dairy cows, beef, swine, dairy goats, meat goats and sheep of various breeds that they own, care for, and have prepared for competition. Trophies, cups and ribbons will be awarded. Participants are expected from the counties of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie as well as Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida and Madison. The show has been modified this year, with no overnight stays for participants.
The Farmers’ Museum has collaborated with the 4-H program sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension to produce the show since 1947. It is conducted in cooperation with Cornell Cooperative Extension County 4-H educators and clubs throughout central New York. On-site services are provided by Leatherstocking Corporation. Visit FarmersMuseum.org/JLS for more information.
