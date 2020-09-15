Programs
The final Summer Author Series presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. You don’t want to miss hearing Adrienne Martini tell the engaging story of her journey through the complexities of running for local office. Martini is a member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives but this program isn’t an opportunity to talk politics, it’s a chance to hear how someone with the drive to make a difference can succeed. Please register for the program on Eventbrite.
Stay tuned for fall programming. We’ve had to postpone the Walking Trivia program indefinitely and will find another, safer time to have it.
Online programs for children are scheduled to begin in mid-September.
As promised, we will continue to offer Take and Make Craft kits for the young and old. The first adult kit was created by Dez. Look for her demonstration on how to make a purse out of an old book on our YouTube channel. This could be someone’s start to a new, cottage industry because I’m going to want at least a dozen of them.
Makerspace To Go
New on the bookshelves are Makerspace To Go kits that will keep children engaged in learning while still having fun. Thanks to Bridget, the online catalog (4cls.org) may be searched for the term makerspace to go for the listing of 13 kits to include a basic Sphero kit, three Sphero and Terrain Park kits, two Sphero and Jump Ramp kits, two Bloxel kits, a Codebots Board Game, an Ozobot Bit Kit, a K’Nex STEM kit, a Makedo Cardboard Building kit, and a littleBits Star Wars Droid kit. If you think I’m speaking another language, then maybe it’s time for you to check one of these out! I first fell in love with the Sphero kit then became infatuated with the smaller Ozobots. And who can resist a Star Wars Droid?
Huntington Park
In case you missed the presentation of the first phase of the Huntington Park Project, you can find it on the library website: hmloneonta.org. It was an exciting look at an inspired vision for the park designed by talented landscape architects. The Stimson team took elements from Henry Huntington’s 100-year-old plan and added areas that will speak to today’s residents. Please take the time to complete the survey and let us know if you want the sledding hill restored, or the old rotunda re-worked into a stone overlook, or a slide added into the hillside. The link to the survey is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/huntingtonparksurvey and you can also find it on our website.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star on Tuesday. Her columns may also be found at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.