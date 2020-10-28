HARTWICK COLLEGE — Hartwick College will present a virtual 2020-21 O’Connor Chair Lecture at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. E. Alison Holman, Christopher Holmes and Maria MacPherson will offer their views on “Where do we go from here? A forward-focused look at COVID-19.”
According to a media release, the panel will explore the evolving public health and practice perspectives.
Hartwick College Nursing Department Chair and Clinical Associate Professor Patricia Grust will serve as host and Assistant Professor of Nursing/Community Health Professor Nicole Zhang will be the moderator.
Holman is a professor of nursing at the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing and Department of Psychological Science at the University of California, Irvine.
Holmes, spent nine years on active duty in the military after graduating in 1986 from Union College. A member of the U.S. Army Reserves, he serves in the State Emergency Management Office as a regional director and program manager and director of emergency management for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
MacPherson, a 1985 Hartwick College nursing graduate whose career focus has been in public health, is also involved with the New York State Action Coalition and the American Nurses Association – NY.
More information on the panel is available at www.hartwick.edu/oconnor.
Free and open to the public, the Zoom link to the lecture is hartwick.zoom.us/j/95740801423.
Call 607-431-4790 for more information.
The O’Connor Chair Lecture series, endowed by the A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation, brings speakers on health and nursing-related themes to campus each spring and fall for the benefit of nursing students and faculty and Hartwick College and greater Oneonta communities.
