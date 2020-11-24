Lending extended to Makerspace kits

Since patrons can’t access Makerspace at the library right now, we’ve extended lending privileges to include Makerspace items. The Makerspace To Go Kits are great for giving kids (and kids-at-heart) plenty of time and space to explore concepts on their own while playing with some fun toys.
We’re starting with the kids, but soon, the adults will be able to borrow some great items like a sewing machine, a KitchenAid mixer, and more. Check out the Makerspace tab on our website for the most updated list of kits.
The Sphero 2.0 Kit is one of my favorite gadgets. It’s a small robotic ball that you can program using a simple block coding program or just drive it around from your tablet or smart phone. The kit has a ramp, a chariot and everything you need except the smart phone or tablet. You can also borrow a Sphero & Jump Ramps Kit that has an additional set of jump ramps. The Sphero & Terrain Park Kit has equipment that you can configure in five different ways so your Sphero can ramp, roll and ride the rails.
The littleBits Star Wars Droid Kit lets you build and control your own mini-R2D2 from Star Wars. This kit allows kids to safely explore circuitry and is a great way to spark interest in your young Padawan!
The Ozobot Bit Kit is a versatile little coding robot. Beginners will enjoy the simplicity of programming with color codes as they drive the Ozobot over tracks made with paper and markers. More advanced learners can move to block coding to do even more than the color codes can do.
The Bloxels Kit can turn you into a game designer. You can build a video game with characters, art, and stories to share with the world and your friends on the Bloxels Arcade. You’ll also have access to ready-made packs of game elements.
The K’Nex STEM Kit is a great introduction to simple machines. It has all the parts you need to build seven different models of real world simple machines and comes with image-based building instructions for each one. It teaches concepts like making work easier, mechanical advantage, wedges, screws, energy transfer, mechanical systems, and more. There’s also a link to a teacher’s guide with lesson plans and activity guides.
The codeBots Board Game gets the whole family in on the fun while brushing up on computational thinking — no screen time required. This is great for home school groups, coding clubs or events, and education board game enthusiasts.
The MakeDo Kit is a cardboard construction system for exploring ideas through making and play. It gives you all the tools you need to build incredible cardboard creations like costumes, toys, furniture and even a geodesic dome. You only need to supply the cardboard. This is a classroom size kit, so it’s great for parties, scouting groups, homeschool collectives and other gatherings (once they’re safe again).
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/comunity/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.