Libraries and poetry take center stage

I hope everyone enjoyed the festivities of National Library Week last week. We were honored to have community leaders send videos that were posted on Facebook about the importance of libraries. I kicked off the week with a proclamation, then we heard from Mark Drnek, Jill Basile, Luke Murphy, and wrapped it up with Congressman Antonio Delgado. ONC BOCES School Library System Coordinator Julia Iannello made a guest appearance at the Facebook Live Story Time. Staff members took over Instagram stories every day. We had fun and I hope our actions resulted in a greater understanding of what libraries offer their communities.
April is National Poetry Month and whatever your political leaning, I think we all can agree that Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb” that she read at the presidential inauguration was inspired. Her poem has reached the New York Times Bestseller list and is available as a small, yellow book at your library. I hope it encourages our patrons to check out the many other poetry books in our collection. If you need help, come see the display or pick up a bookmark with lists of good poetry books.
Library staff will all be creating spine label poems and we invite you to guess who wrote each one. You may be wondering what I’m even referring to so come to the library this month to have a look. You’re also invited to pick up a Take & Make kit to make your own Black Out Poem. It’s a good, but unconventional way to play with words to express your thoughts or ideals. Have fun and please send us a picture when you’re finished. Thursday, April 29 is A Poem in Your Pocket Day but we’ll be celebrating all week. Stop by to put a poem in your pocket and take the time to reflect on its meaning.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
