Libraries celebrated in February

February is Library Lovers Month and a time to celebrate all things library. Celebrate not only your local, public library, but also your child’s school library, the Library of Congress, and even your personal library at home.
Public libraries are the foundation of any democratic community because they have an open-door policy and pride themselves in providing open access to information. During the past two years, information has taken a less up-close and personal approach as we try to stem the tide of the pandemic. But the shifts in service have actually been a life raft to many people in the community. Children’s programs have moved online and Take Home Kits have been extremely popular. Adult programs have been held entirely online and the shift has shown us that the added convenience is something we’ll offer for many years to come. Whatever happens, your public library is here for you.
It’s become a tradition at HML to celebrate Library Lovers Month with the Blind Date with a Book Program. Library staff members have carefully selected books, wrapped them, and added a “personal ad” on the cover. Choose the date that lights your fire, and don’t forget to rate your date when you return the book. If you turn in your rating by March 1, you’ll be entered in a raffle to win a prize.
Sourdough 101
COVID has brought new skills to our lives and this month we’re going to celebrate the education of our Senior Clerk Alex. During lockdown, Alex discovered the art and science of making bread with sourdough starter. It’s an ancient process that can give you fresh bread in your homes with a minimum of effort. The hardest part of the process is knowing where to start so join us on Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Register on Eventbrite. Of special note, beginning Feb. 21, the first 10 patrons to ask for Alex’s sourdough starter will take home the magical elixir that transforms simple flour and water to the staff of life.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
