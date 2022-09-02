September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and it’s the perfect time to remind everyone that a library card empowers individuals and communities by providing free access to technology, multimedia content, educational programming, and much more.
Having and using a library card opens up a world of learning and supports the development of a strong society.
And to add to the fun of getting a new library card, during the month of September, applicants have the option to select the baby Yoda card design! Tell your friends and bring in your family members so we can give away the most new library cards ever.
This year, Idina Menzel and her sister Cara Mentzel (no need to Google that last name. It’s correct.) are the honorary chairs of National Library Card Sign-up Month. To help celebrate the season, the sisters will publish a debut picture book called "Loud Mouse." They both feel that the best place to find your voice is at the library and I agree. There’s no shushing here!
Many benefits come with your membership at Huntington Memorial Library and we’ve made it easier than ever to get a library card by applying on our website: hmloneonta.org. Complete the application and you will immediately gain access to all of our electronic resources on Libby/Overdrive and Hoopla. At last count, we have 14,296 ebooks, 3,435 downloadable audiobooks, and 1,558 downloadable videos. Hoopla also has music and comic books and both have huge magazine sections.
You may trade in your “internet-only” library card for one with full privileges and gain access to all of our print materials. We have about 35,000 books for youth and adults, plus about 2,000 DVDs and 1,700 audiobooks. We also subscribe to dozens of print magazines and three daily newspapers.
The library offers several tools to help patrons discover new books and authors. You can subscribe to the NextReads email newsletters that focus on the genre of your choice. In the library, there are displays and the Spotlight Bulletin Board to help you in your reading journey. And there is a book club that meets online if you’d like to discuss what you read. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for hot off the press recommendations.
In the past few years, HML has removed barriers to library access. All juvenile materials are fine-free so there’s no penalty for getting a book back to the library a little late. The Library Board decided to be fine-optional for adult materials too. It was once widely believed that overdue fines encouraged the return of materials which puts the material back into circulation for others to use. It has been found that there is little data to support this belief. In Dawn Wacek’s 2018 TED Talk, she stated that charging fines counteracts the good work of promoting early literacy. Fines essentially built a barrier that blocked low income patrons from using the library. We hope all of our efforts will encourage you to come to the library and expand your reading adventures. We’re here to help.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
