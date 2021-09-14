Library cards open doors to learning

It’s September so it’s Library Card Sign-up Month and a time when HML joins the American Library Association and other libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card give students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer a wide range of literacy programs which helps transform lives and communities through education. HML, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit https://hmloneonta.org/online-cards/.
This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author, and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
Also this year HML has something special for you in the form of Baby Yoda Library Cards. Anyone signing up for a new card this month can select this special card. I have a feeling that it won’t just be children who want them! If you already have a library card, you can trade in your current library card for a Baby Yoda card for free in September.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
