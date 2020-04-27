Library going virtual with its programs

The first-ever HML virtual book club discussion will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. For those of you interested in participating in another one, please let us know what you would like to read. It’s so easy with Hoopla because multiple people can read the same book at the same time. Hoopla is described as a web and mobile library media streaming platform for audio books, comics, e-books, movies, music and television. Hoopla allows library patrons to download or stream media content. A link to Hoopla is available on the library's website at http://hmloneonta.org/.
We’re also going virtual with a series of photography classes in May and June thanks to a generous donation from Jim and Carol Baker. The May series is called Notion of Motion and will be presented by JW Johnston. Participants will learn how to both capture and create motion in your photographs, technically and aesthetically. Whether you’re photographing a simple landscape, runner, bike rider, motocross rider in mid-air or maybe just the hands of a piano player, there are creative decisions to be made. This class covers it all and you’ll have the chance to do it all in this three-session class at 10 a.m. May 2, 9, and 16, on Zoom. You will learn how to find the shutter speed sweet spot, how to best handle and move your camera, how to do stops, pans, blurs, and zoom bursts, how to create a visual path, and how to make abstracts. JW Johnston has taught classes at HML in the past and has been much loved by the students. We thank him for agreeing to teaching in an online environment. Stay tuned for information about his June class series. Register on Eventbrite.
The STEAM @ Home Program began last week with Program Assistant Bridget Stith sending out a teaser asking what she could possibly be doing with her giant pickle jar. She apparently loves pickles. Check out her video on our YouTube channel and HMLOneonta to find out how to make a living biosphere in a container. The program is presented completely online with missions, a point system and prizes. If you earn enough points, you’ll be entered in a raffle for a Snap Circuits Jr. Kit or a three-month subscription to a KiwiCo Tinker Crate or Kiwi Crate which is full of fun at home STEAM activities. Sign up and get started any time by going to bit.ly/hmlr2. You have until June 15 to earn those points, so get STEAMing!
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
