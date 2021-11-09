Library launches 'Webb-vember'

HML has joined about 500 sites across the country to celebrate the launch of NASA’s next great space science observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope. We will offer a range of public programs in November that will bring the excitement of STEAM education and space exploration to the community.
According to Bridget, our STEAM educator, the Webb mission will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe for this generation and many to come.
Webb is the largest and most complex space science telescope ever built. It will provide a new view of the cosmos by observing the universe in the infrared light range. An infrared lens is important because the light from the very first luminous objects that formed in the universe more than 13 billion years ago has been stretched by the expansion of the universe so that when it reaches us today, it is infrared light.
The telescope will also explore distant worlds in other solar systems as well as objects in our own. This international mission, led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies, will launch in December.
To prepare for the telescope launch, HML is launching Webb-vember! Beginning this week, take a walk in the Huntington Park and read “A Place for Pluto” by Stef Wade and illustrated by Melanie Demmer. It’s a delightful story about the not-planet Pluto that will be enjoyed by young and old.
A Pajama Storytime will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. Get the whole family in their pajamas for this private story time filled with songs, play and outer space.
On Friday, Nov. 12, physics Professor Kevin Schultz will provide a workshop for youngsters where they’ll get to explore the secret world of infrared with special glasses that split light.
Dr. Schultz will also talk about what scientists are hoping to find with the Webb Telescope. NASA also matched the library with a scientist who will Zoom in to talk about their work. Stay tuned as we finalize the details.
NASA’s creative team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory created beautiful posters for different destinations among the stars. You can view these posters and even print them for free on its website at www.jpl.nasa.gov/galleries/visions-of-the-future. HML will have a contest where YOU can design a poster that celebrates Webb’s mission to learn more about existing exoplanets and to discover new ones. Design a poster that convinces travelers to visit the exoplanet of your choice. Contest details are posted at hmloneonta.org.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.