Library lending goes beyond the norm 

More and more libraries have a collection they call the Library of Things. It includes unexpected items that can be borrowed just like books and magazines but that typically have a more hands-on focus. Our goal in developing this collection is to level the playing field so all people have access to items they may not be able to afford or that are not used frequently enough to warrant their purchase. At HML, you can check out a wide variety of things. Go to the public catalog at 4cls.org to find Spheros with jump ramps and a terrain park, a Codebot Board Game, the K’Nex Stem kit, a Littlebits Star Wars Droid, a Makedo Cardboard Building kit, Bloxels and Ozobot Bits.
This summer Huntington Memorial Library has many things to add to everyone’s fun. In the “before times,” local Girl Scout Troop 30296 created five Adventure Buckets that can be checked out and use in the park. Take your little one outside to explore birds or bugs, play games, or go on the Dragon Scavenger Hunt. Everything you need is in the bucket as well as a few things you might not expect!
We’ve also dusted off the Park Toys collection that was donated by the Friends of HML and untangled the fishing poles donated by the local Trout Unlimited group. Are you hosting a family barbeque but don’t have enough entertainment for all? We have a Bocce set, horseshoes, lawn darts, ladder toss, Giant 4, badminton and Frisbee golf. They are ready for you to use in your next outdoor adventure. All that is needed is a library card.
Stay tuned for more interesting things soon including a sewing machine, KitchenAid mixer and Silhouette cutting machine.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
