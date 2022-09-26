At the heart of the services that lending libraries offer is the desire to make accessible those things that may be too expensive or rare for the average family to purchase.
You may be surprised to learn that HML also circulates some non-traditional items. In building this collection called the Library of Things, we attempted to duplicate the model of making items accessible that are expensive or difficult to find so patrons may test them out and have access to things they may not otherwise be able to afford.
The complete list is available on our website, hmloneonta.org by clicking on the Makerspace tab. Items that are grouped into STEAM Learning Kits are the Sphero 2.0 Kit, Sphero & Jump Ramps Kit, Sphero and Terrain Park Kit, codeBots Board Game, MakeDo Kit, K’Nex STEM Kit, littleBits Star Wars Droid Kit, an Ozobot Bit Kit, and a Bloxels Kit.
New items that will be added to the Library of Things are great for adults to use. We now have a Janome sewing machine, an Instant Pot, a KitchenAid mixer, a ProSensor stud finder and a turntable. You can also place holds on items in the online catalog at 4cls.org by searching for “Makerspace to go.” When you click on the Place Hold button, you can select which item you want in the drop-down menu. Give it a try.
If you know of something to add to this collection, let us know.
Libraries also offer patrons the ability to review a book or movie before buying. Library users are known to purchase more books than non-library users so in a way, we are the publishing industry’s best marketing tool.
Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
