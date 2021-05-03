Library offers children a chance to be creative

Since the spring of 2020 when we were visited by a novel coronavirus, library activities have been limited to online programs and Take & Make Craft kits. It’s been a long year and we plan to bring in-person programs back in the park this summer so we can maintain social distance yet gather with our library friends. One thing we’ve learned this year is that more patrons participated in unscheduled activities like Take & Make kits than weekly online story times. This is a lesson we hope to take forward as we plan enriching programs for the community.
This week, children that participate in weekly online story time programs will be celebrating May the Fourth be with you. Parents, we’re counting on you to teach your toddlers and school-age children the importance of the Star Wars saga!
Preschool Story Time will be making baby Yoda puppets and Afternoon Adventures will be learning about the force of gravity. Each child will pick up a kit with all of the necessary supplies to either make a paper bag puppet or learn about physics, balance, and mass. The younger set will gain the experience of bringing creative ideas to life. The older kids won’t be intimidated by STEM concepts because the kit contains large marshmallows, toothpicks and skewers that the kids will build a structure to measure balance point. I’m sure you can imagine that they’ll make some creative structures that aren’t part of the lesson plan but we all know that exploration is the first step in learning.
The Take & Make kits this week are spoon flowers and it’s just in time for Mother’s Day. Each kit comes with all of the supplies needed for kids to cut tissue paper petals and glue them onto spoons. It’s perfect for younger kids to practice dexterity skills while being creative with colors and shapes. Just stop by the library to get one while supplies last.
This week the STEAM Ahead To Go kits are rubber band cars. This kit works best for older kids and speaks directly to my inner child. I loved the rubber band airplanes that were made out of balsam wood. This kit takes a cardboard tube aka toilet paper tube, some discs, a straw, and the very important rubber band. Kids can decorate the car and begin experimenting with ways to make the car go faster or straighter.
We love to see your finished projects from the Take & Makes. In fact, if you send five pictures of your projects you’ll win a free Stewart’s ice cream coupon. Just email the pictures to the library at huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com and let us know if you don’t want us to post them on social media. The entire library community would love to see your creations.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
