Summer was especially fun at the library this year for both youths and adults.
Between the fantastic programs and great books, 388 people participated in library sponsored activities. Altogether, patrons logged 6,166 books; 4,695 were read by youths and 1,471 by adults. Teens recorded the number of pages read and they racked up 50,106 of them. I zipped through many books this summer and my favorite was probably “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta.
Programs for children were extra special as Miss Kathryn ended her tenure at HML. Every week, youths could participate in Lego Club, Music Makers Story Time, Messy Art, Open Minecraft, Story Time in the Park, and Afternoon Adventures. There were also special STEAM programs like the Lighthouse Challenge, and Sink or Float. We were happy to have Jeff O’Handley from the Otsego County Conservation Association offer another exciting program this summer called “Tales of the Creek.” Monthly programs included Kid’s Craft-urdays. Some of the special events that were offered were the Mythical Creatures Hike, Shell Hunt, Pirate School, Mermaid Tea Party, and stuffed animal workshop. Teens had fun this summer too with a Paint and Switch Party, Nerf Battle, and bi-weekly Teen Advisory Group meeting.
As always, adults are included in our Summer Reading Program. We offered a container garden workshop with Glenda Bolton, crochet mandala class with Liza Lauritzen, fly tying class compliments of Trout Unlimited, and tile art craft with library clerk AJ.
I’m always grateful that Ariel, former HML librarian, continues to volunteer to facilitate the Virtual Book Club with a group of dedicated readers. And the Writers Group facilitated by Jen continued to meet with a special Writing in the rotunda event where all participants wrote a short story from beginning to end.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
