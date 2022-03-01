Library rich in tales from Gilded Age

If you’re a fan of "The Gilded Age" on HBO there are plenty of books to read while you wait for new seasons.
“The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton is a classic tale known for its romanticism. The genius of the story lies in going beyond the romance to explore the boundary between the demands of society and personal freedom.
“Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles is a New York Times bestseller that tells the story of a woman who moves from a Wall Street secretarial pool through the upper echelons of 1938 New York City society. It’s a delightful tale of the journey of a singular young woman finding her way in an enchanting era.
“American Heiress” by Daisy Goodwin is a story based on the old adage, “Be careful what you wish for.” At the turn of the 20th century, a mother and daughter travel abroad in search of a titled husband. They succeed, but becoming a Duchess is not all that she had hoped for.
“The Social Graces” by Renee Rosen is set in the glittering world of Manhattan’s upper crust where wives turn a blind eye to husband infidelities and women have few rights and even less independence. Society is everything and no one is more powerful than Caroline Astor. This is a story sweeping three decades and is based on true events.
“Family Trust” by Kathy Wang is “The Nest” meets “Crazy Rich Asians.” It is a sharp comedic novel about a Chinese-American family’s attempts to fulfill its dying patriarch’s final bequest.
“Our Kind of People” by Carol Wallace is a story about the need of a mother from an upper crust family to launch her daughters into society. Things are complicated by her own unconventional marriage to a man who may lose his fortune by gambling on an elevated railroad that he believes will transform NYC.
“The Age of Witches” by Louisa Morgan tells the story of a centuries long clash between two magical families. After Bridget Bishop was hanged as a witch, the family split into two lines: one dedicated to using their powers to heal and help women in need; the other determined to grasp power for themselves by whatever means necessary.
“The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray tells the remarkable story of the Black American woman who was J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian. She was hired in her 20’s to curate a collection of rare manuscripts, books and artwork. Eventually she became one of the art and book world’s most powerful people. She was, however, keeping a secret. No one knew that she was a black woman and the daughter of Richard Greener, the first Black graduate of Harvard and a well-known advocate for equality.
“The Beautiful Ones” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia is a story of a country girl who must visit the glittering city for her first grand season. As she struggles to adjust her social skills, her telekinetic abilities threaten to derail her dreams until she meets a performer with similar talents but who she learns is definitely off-limits in the romance category.
“The Gilded Years” by Karin Tanabe is set in Vassar College in 1897. One student hides that she’s the daughter of a janitor and descended from slaves and passes as white. Her roommate is from a prominent NY family and they become best friends but things get complicated when love enters the scene.
