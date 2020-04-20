Library to document life during pandemic

We are all living through an experience that will hopefully happen only once in our lifetimes.
As I reflect on the long history of the library in Oneonta and read handwritten Library Board minutes from 1919, it occurs to me that we should document and archive our personal stories during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m excited to announce that the library will be creating a special collection that describes people’s experiences during the "New York State on PAUSE" executive order.
HML wants your stories in your words so we can create a permanent archive in the library. Many people have recommended that we keep a journal of our experiences during the pandemic. The library is asking you to donate your journal or a copy to the Pandemic Archive Project. If you don’t like to journal, we would still love to see an article with your story or musings about how your life has been and continues to be affected because of COVID-19. If you would like to email us your story, please send it to huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com and use Pandemic Archive in the subject line. I imagine your great-grandchildren will be thrilled to see first-hand accounts from this difficult time.
We ask that you include your full name and birth date at the top of the document. You can include things like how you’re coping with the “stay at home” rule. What are you doing to pass the time? What do you miss most about normal life? Has staying home brought any good things to your life? Do you have to go to work? What is that like? If you’re a student, how are you taking classes?
I encourage you to begin documenting your life. We’ll remind you periodically through the coming year that we’re creating a special collection of the personal impact of COVID-19. We look forward to handling the special materials with the utmost care and making them available for future residents of Oneonta.
Book recommendation
I recently read the debut titled "Heart of Junk" by Luke Geddes and laughed out loud at the richly developed characters at the antique market. It is both comical and suspenseful and will take you to another world of eclectic personalities. If you’ve ever fought for a treasure at an estate sale, then you’ll love this book and its surprising twist. While you can’t check it out at the library, it may be ordered locally from Green Toad Bookstore at greentoadbookstore.com or 607-433-8898.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
