Biographies are some of the most popular books at the library and the shelf of new books is stocked with them right now. When I think of biographies, I think of stuffy, boring tomes on people’s lives from bygone eras but the selection we have now crosses multiple timeframes and subject areas.
My favorite one on the shelf is “Lexington” by Kim Wickens. When the author discovered that 12 of the Triple Crown winners descended from Lexington, she was fascinated and embarked on years of meticulous research about the horse and his legacy. If you’re interested in the history of horse racing, this is the biography for you. For a different approach to the famous horse, read “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks for more information about his black trainer, owner and groom.
Equally famous but sadly not equine is “Bogie & Bacall” by William J. Mann. This book offers a comprehensive look at the unlikely love that Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart shared. Mann describes their early years and through Bogie’s death. This biography is rich with insight into their personal lives with surprising points of view. For a bonus, there are more than 40 photographs to gawk at.
The next one on the shelf could be accurately described as a biography of boats. In “Graveyard of the Pacific,” Randall Sullivan reports on the Columbia River Bar; a watery collision so turbulent and deadly that it’s nicknamed the Graveyard of the Pacific. More than 2,000 ships have been wrecked on the bar since the first European ship dared to attempt a crossing in the late 18th century. On a clear day in July, Sullivan and a friend set out to cross it in a two-man kayak. As they paddle, he ponders the lives of the sailors that crossed before him; including his own abusive father. He reflects on toxic masculinity, fatherhood, and what drives men to extremes.
“The Book of Charlie” by David Von Drehle is about a veteran journalist who moves to the Midwest and meets a neighbor who is more than a century old. Charlie White was no ordinary neighbor and shared his life experiences. He was born before radio yet lived long enough to use a smartphone. When his idyllic boyhood was shattered by tragedy, his survival strategies reflected thousands of years of human wisdom. It’s a remarkable story about a remarkable man.
My final recommendation is for young artists. “The Baby on the Fire Escape” by Julie Phillips won the National Book Critics Circle Award. It addresses the shifting terrain where motherhood and creativity converge. This empathetic treatise illustrates the varied struggles of brilliant artists and writers of the 20th century like Ursula K. Le Guin, Audre Lorde, Susan Sontag and Angela Carter. This book illuminates some of the most pressing conflicts in contemporary life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.