Biographies are one of the more popular genres at the library. Patrons often request that they be shelved in a single location. Because of space limitations, we can’t do that but we do add an obvious sticker to the spine that makes it simpler to browse for biographies. While browsing the shelf of new books, I found some biographies that you might enjoy.
“Walking with Gorillas” by Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka is about Uganda’s first wildlife veterinarian. What begins as an account of treating sick gorillas, relocating wandering elephants, reintroducing giraffes, rescuing orphaned baby chimpanzees, and testing Cape buffalo for zoonotic diseases, becomes a tale of human health advocacy. As Kalema-Zikusoka made the connection that diseases in the local human communities were affecting gorillas and that tuberculosis was rampant in wild buffalo herds as well as among villagers, she set off on a path to create a support system to improve the health and well-being of the people surrounding the National Park.
“Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D’” by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina is a revelatory restaurant-world memoir. Cecchi-Azzolina helped run the hottest restaurants in NYC and his memoir will take you to places you could never get into on our own! He breaks down how restaurants really run and how the economics work for owners and overworked staff alike. The Education of Kendrick Perkins by Kendrick Perkins with Seth Rogoff is a candid, intimate memoir unlike most sports books in recent memory. Perkins’ difficult beginnings where he was raised by his hardworking grandparents led to becoming one of the top basketball players in America. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and his education included more than just basketball. He shares his experiences with racial justice, his growing political consciousness, the Black family, and the uncomfortable truths about American history that informed his experience.
“Polar Exposure: An All-Women’s Expedition to the North Pole” by Felicity Aston tells of the women from 10 different countries who trained for two years to go on an expedition to the North Pole. It is a riveting account of the remarkable journey told in the words and images of the team members themselves. Aston skillfully weaves the team’s individual memories into the greater expedition narrative, allowing us to share the joy, pain, and determination of these intrepid women who faced the harsh realities of the trip.
“Bibi: My Story by Benjamin Netanyahu” is an autobiography of one of the most formidable leaders of our time. It tells the story of his family, his path to leadership, and his unceasing commitment to defending Israel and securing its future. Netanyahu was born in the wake of the Holocaust at the dawn of Israel’s independence and was raised in a family with a prominent Zionist history. He and his brothers studied in American high schools before returning to their cherished homeland. This memoir is a gripping personal story that includes the dramatic history of Israel and the Jewish people.
“Weightless: Making Space for my Resilient Body and Soul” by Evette Dionne is a poignant and ruthlessly honest journey through cultural expectations of size, race, and gender. Dionne’s unflinching account of deeply-held prejudices is matched by her fierce belief in the power of self-love. Throughout the book she lifts the curtain to reveal the subtle, insidious forms of surveillance and control levied at overweight women.
