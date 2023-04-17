The library is offering a Craft Club based on popular demand. Most projects and classes will be offered monthly on the first Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the library but check our website (hmloneonta.org) for details. As always, registration begins two weeks before the event.
First up will be Origami Book Flowers. Join us to make beautiful origami flowers out of recycled books and colored paper. These flowers are especially detailed and can be used as gifts, or to decorate your home; no watering required.
In June we will offer Sea Glass Sun Catchers. Let the sun shine in by catching the beautiful rays with a handmade sun catcher. Some dexterity is required to string together beads and sea glass on clear cord. You can hang these in your windows or outside in your trees to add a colorful element to your décor.
In July we will present a crochet class for beginners taught by a library clerk. Let’s get cooking with easy, beginner crocheted potholders. It’s always great to make something that’s beautiful and useful.
In August we will offer Painting Stoneware with The Studio for Art and Craft in Cobleskill. Participants will paint their own stoneware mug or soup bowl, selected during registration. Jacqui will take the decorated items back to her studio to fire them and return them at a later date.
In September we will offer a Recycled Book Owl or Hedgehog class. Help us recycle our old, discarded books by creating fun decorations that will bring interest to anyone’s room.
As fall begins, October is the perfect time to make paper leaf wreaths and yarn pumpkin garland. Library staff members will join in to make decorations for the vestibule in preparation for the Pumpkin Glow event.
You asked, so in November, we will do another chunky blanket program. You will learn how to knit a chunky blanket with nothing but your fingers. These super comfy soft blankets are perfect for a lap or even your favorite pet.
We’ll wrap up the year with a jewelry making class. Make earrings as a great holiday gift or make them for yourself. Handmade is always the most appreciated gift so check your list and make a memorable piece for family and friends.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
