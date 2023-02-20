We are all about the children.
The library will host an open house to welcome new Children’s Coordinator Donna Foote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. All are welcome to attend, meet Donna, and speak with her about plans for youth programs. I hope to see you here to help us celebrate the return of one of the most important functions at any library. Activities and snacks will be provided for the children.
Donna comes from a library background and has already begun to organize the children’s supply cabinets and dream of the programs she’ll offer this year. We strive to meet the needs of the community and she would love to meet you and learn about your favorite programs. The open house will be a perfect opportunity for those interested to help us create the best year ever.
There will be activities for both the older and younger set and Minecraft will be set up for the usual Wednesday afternoon drop-in play. There will also be interactive vision boards set up for parents and caregivers to help facilitate the discussion about programs.
We’ll resume a regular schedule of youth programs in March for which registration is required. First up will be the Teen Advisory Group or TAG that will meet the first and third Thursdays at 3 p.m. On the second Thursday of each month, we’ll host a Crafternoon program after school. On the fourth Thursday, a STEAM activity for those elementary-age will be held immediately after school. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.
Weekly Story Times will begin on Tuesday, March 7. Tiny Tots is for children ages birth to 2 years and will be offered on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. Preschool Story Time is for 3 to 5 year olds and is offered on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. School-aged Afternoon Adventures will be held at 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Snacks will be provided for this program since the children arrive directly after school.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.