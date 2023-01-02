Happy New Year. I’m especially happy to report that additional digitized content has been added to the Local History Collection and is available now on our website at hmloneonta.org. This round of digitization has been made possible by a Technology and Digitization Grant from South Central Regional Library Council. This collection will also be added to NY Heritage which may be found at www.nyheritage.org where we already have a collection about the Otsego County Women’s Christian Temperance Union.
The newest collection includes Oneonta yearbooks and associated ephemera along with the much sought after Oneonta City Directories. The yearbooks cover most years between 1905 through 2021. I spent many happy hours looking at yearbooks at my old library so I believe this will be not only helpful material but just plain fun. It’s great to look up your grandma to see what social clubs she was part of or to reminisce about the friendships you formed during those important years. The Junior High Yearbook Collection includes years 1965-1986. Some of the ephemera that were digitized are fun to see too. We have the High School Commencement programs from 1914-1998, the 1948 Student Handbook, and the 1926 Echo Board Banquet. You can also peruse the Baccalaureate Service Programs from 1918, 1928, 1930, 1931, and 1933. Did you know that the High School Quartet at the 1918 Baccalaureate Service were Helen Wilder, Aurelia Trauger, Newton Darling and Edward Risley?
At the 1925 High School Class Day they announced the class flower as a sweet pea, and the class colors were blue and gold. I think the class colors caught on! John Spaulding read the Class Prophecy and Mabel Lalor read the Class Will. There are so many nuggets from past times in these documents and don’t forget that they’re searchable by keyword so it’s easy to find people and topics. You can save a clip to your computer or share it directly to your social media accounts. Have fun!
The City Directories are the second most used material in our Local History Collection. The years that are digitized are 1928 to 1984 and we still have older volumes on microfilm. City Directories are important resources to use to better understand the city’s businesses as well as civic, social, religious and other institutions over time. It’s also a great source for genealogists because you can trace an ancestor each year rather than through the census records which gather information only every 10 years. The old directories included information like occupation, employer, and marital status too so they serve as a very important resource.
