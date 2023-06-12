I’m excited to announce the Four County Library System (4CLS) Road Trip beginning on July 1.
This summer, local residents are invited to engage in a two-month challenge to visit the 42 member libraries of 4CLS throughout Broome, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego counties. Participants will discover the unique buildings, valuable resources, and innovative programs and services available in their local and neighboring communities. Otsego County has 13 libraries and each of them is a treasure to its community. There are 12 in Delaware County (plus one branch library), nine in Broome County, and nine in Chenango County.
To start your 4CLS Road Trip, pick up a brochure at your local library. The brochure includes a map of all of the libraries along with their addresses so you can plan your route to visit as many as possible in a day. When you visit each library, ask a staff member to stamp your brochure. As you reach milestones throughout your road trip, you will win fun prizes. When you have 10 stamps you’ll win a library magnet; 20 stamps wins a mop-topper keychain, 30 stamps wins a reading journal and those who get all 42 stamps will win a high-quality tote bag.
A list of libraries, along with a map and other road trip information, is posted at 4cls.libguides.com/roadtrip. Use this digital guide to plan your road trip to visit as many of the 4CLS member libraries as you can. Each library is the beginning of your journey to a new community, so remember to explore local attractions, restaurants, parks, and businesses. You may participate in the 4CLS Road Trip from July 1 to Sept. 2.
I hope to see you at our Kick-off to the Summer Reading Program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. Our summer theme is Better Together! Thanks to staff members, library board members, and Friends of the Library members, we will have a hot dog station, sno-cones, and a registration table with a backpack and some swag for those who register. There will also be a fire truck bounce house, balloon animals and a giant bubble station. I’m very appreciative of the other community organizations like Hanford Mills, Fidelis Care, and OFO for supporting our theme by coming to the event with even more activities. If your group would like to participate, call the library at 607-432-1980.
The library will be closed on Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth Day.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
