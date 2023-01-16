The year is starting off with some exciting news for our electronic resources collection. Thanks to generous donations from the community, HML will have a greater capacity to purchase more ebooks and downloadable audiobooks. There seems to be an inexhaustible hunger for more titles and I’m sure you’re aware of the high prices that libraries pay for them. It’s hard to keep up with demand but this year’s budget will get us closer to our goals.
Book clubs struggle to find titles that have multiple, available copies but did you know that multiple patrons can read the same title at the same time on Hoopla? There are no holds, no waiting, no kidding! Hoopla also has a Book Club Hub that includes everything you need to host a book club. They have discussion guides, author Q&As, further recommended reading, meeting planners, and more. Their Winter 2023 Spotlight Selection is “Widowland” by C.J. Carey which is considered historical fiction. In this book, Germany wins the war and English citizens must rewrite the classics. It’s full of sedition and suspense and highlights the power of literature to fight tyranny and oppression. More details are available at theclub.hoopladigital.com.
As an avid Hoopla audiobook listener, I recommend Ann Cleeves, Dick Frances, David Rosenfelt, and Charles Todd books. The selection is vast and you can also watch television shows and movies, read graphic novels, and listen to music. Libby offers ebooks and audiobooks but its loan policy is one book, one person so you have to wait for your turn just like a print book but you’ll often find more recent releases.
February is Library Lover’s Month and we will be having our annual Blind Date with a Book program. Look for the wrapped books early in the month and pick your date based on the personal ad. We’re scheduling a book discussion in early March so everyone can share how their date went. This type of book discussion is my favorite because I love to hear people’s thoughts on the books they read.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
