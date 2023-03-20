For those who can’t get enough Irish American history and heritage, you’re not alone. The Library of Congress has a section on immigration and relocation in U.S. history with a chapter on the Irish.
In colonial times, the Irish population in America was exceeded only by the British. Early Irish immigrants came from the northern Irish province of Ulster and had originally come from Scotland and England; hence the common moniker Scotch-Irish. The Smithsonian’s online collection may be explored for its images of old fire hats, lithographs, stamps, and portraits of famous Irish people. You can even access Irish music through the Folkways Recordings but it will cost you.
Ireland produced talented writers like James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, W.B. Yeats, Bram Stoker, Maeve Binchy, Jonathan Swift and Samuel Beckett.
If you want to immerse yourself in the Emerald Isle, I have some novels to recommend. Some that may seem obvious are also my favorites — “Angela’s Ashes” by the inimical Frank McCourt and the more recent release, “Normal People” by Sally Rooney. I consider “Angela’s Ashes” to be required reading.
For a gentle read, try “The Matchmaker of Kenmare” by Frank Delaney. It’s based on a legend that says that all couples who are meant to marry are connected by an invisible silver cord which is wrapped around their ankles at birth, and in time the matchmaking gods pull those cords tighter and tighter and draw the couple slowly toward one another until they meet.
“The Wonder” by Emma Donoghue will keep you on the edge of your seat. Stephen King calls it an “old-school page turner.” In it, an English nurse is brought to a small Irish village to observe what appears to be a miracle — a girl is surviving without food for months. As the nurse keeps watch over the girl, she soon has to fight to save the child’s life.
“In the Woods” by Tana French is a psychological suspense novel set in Dublin. As dusk approaches, mothers call their children home only to realize that three of them do not return. One of them is found gripping a tree trunk in terror, wearing blood filled sneakers, and unable to recall a single detail of the previous hours.
If you’re an historical fiction fan, try “The Princes of Ireland: The Dublin Saga” by Edward Rutherfurd. This saga begins in pre-Christian Ireland during the reign of the fierce and mighty High Kings at Tara. It is a sweeping story of love and battle, family life and political intrigue over the course of 11 centuries.
For a joyous, feminist, contemporary, romance novel written for the Young Adult genre, try “Now a Major Motion Picture” by Cori McCarthy. The protagonist, Iris, is well-connected in the literary world and when her grandmother’s famous books are adapted for a movie, she visits the set in Ireland. She falls in love with the rugged beauty of the countryside and maybe with one of the actors on set.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.