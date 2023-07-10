Historical fiction is a favorite for many of our patrons and the following selections shed light on the fashion industry and the trials and tribulations experienced by clothing designers and makers.
“The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” by Jennifer Ryan is set around the time of the London Blitz. Cressida, a renowned fashion designer ends up back at her childhood manor house despite the bad memories. As you may guess, there are many, many demands on Cressida to repair wedding gowns and help her niece look more fashionable even though she has to wear a uniform.
“The Time in Between” by Maria Duenas is an inspiring international bestseller of a seemingly ordinary woman who uses her talent and courage to transform herself first into a prestigious couturier and then into an undercover agent for the allies during World War II.
During the time between the Spanish Civil War and WWII, Sira finds herself abandoned, penniless and heartbroken in a strange land. She reinvents herself by turning to the one skill that can save her: her gift for creating beautiful clothes.
“The Pink Suit” by N.M. Kelby is inspired by Jackie Kennedy’s iconic outfit. The dress came from the New York boutique Chez Ninon where a young Irish immigrant named Kate worked behind the scenes to meticulously craft memorable outfits. But Kate is torn between the world of glamour and her own traditional neighborhood.
“The Paris Secret” by Natasha Lester is an intriguing story that spans three generations about a collection of Dior gowns. In the present day, a fashion conservator discovers a priceless collection of Dior gowns in her grandmother’s vacant cottage. As she delves into the mystery of their origin, she learns things about her grandmother that makes her doubt everything she thought she knew.
“A Dress of Violet Taffeta” by Tessa Arlen is about a young woman with an artistic talent who isn’t taken seriously by the male-dominated world of haute-couture. She is deserted by her wealthy husband and turns to dressmaking to support her daughter and aging mother. Then on a frigid night in 1912, Lucy becomes one of the 706 people to survive the sinking of the Titanic.
“The Collection” by Gioia Diliberto is set in 1919 Paris when a young woman discovers the glamour and ruthlessness of haute couture at Coco Chanel.
“By Her Own Design: a novel of Ann Lowe, fashion designer to the social register” by Piper Huguley is the incredible untold story of a black woman and granddaughter of slaves who rose above it all to create one of America’s most famous wedding dresses of all time for Jackie Kennedy.
