Quite often I choose books based on their first lines. Do you? Some first lines are famous; others are infamous.
See if you can guess what books the following first lines come from.
1. “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” comes from a book published in 1949 by the author born as Eric Arthur Blair.
2. “You better not never tell nobody but God. It’d kill your mammy.” is from a 1982 book that brought the life of a quiet and reclusive poet into public controversy.
3. “Sam Vimes sighed when he heard the scream, but he finished shaving before he did anything about it.” was written in 2002 and is in the 29th book in the series.
4. “The Santa Anas blew in hot from the desert, shriveling the last of the spring grass into whiskers of pale straw.” is from a book published in 2006 that was a bestseller.
5. “Here is a small fact: You are going to die.” is from a 2005 national bestseller and is considered a young adult novel even though every adult I know has read it.
6. “When I stepped out into the bright sunlight from the darkness of the movie house, I had only two things on my mind: Paul Newman and a ride home.” is from a book published in 1967 that has been a perennial favorite ever since.
7. “The snow in the mountains was melting and Bunny had been dead for several weeks before we came to understand the gravity of our situation.” is from a book released in 1992 and the author went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for a subsequent book.
8. “Happy families are all alike; unhappy families are all unhappy in their own way.” is from a classic written in 1877.
9. ”It was a queer, sultry summer, the summer they electrocuted the Rosenbergs, and I didn’t know what I was doing in New York.” was written in 1963 by an author who graduated from Smith College and who first published the work under a pseudonym.
10. “In this town, there were two mutes and they were always together.” was the first line of a book written in 1940 by a Georgian woman and promising pianist who moved to NYC to enroll at Juilliard.
Some books that may be matched to these first lines are “Night Watch,” “The Outsiders,’ “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Bell Jar,” “The Color Purple,” “White Oleander,’ “The Secret History,” “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” “1984,” “The Book Thief,” and “Anna Karenina.”
The correct answers are: 1-1984 by George Orwell, 2-The Color Purple by Alice Walker, 3-Night Watch by Terry Pratchett, 4-White Oleander by Janet Fitch, 5-The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, 6-The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton, 7-The Secret History by Donna Tartt, 8-Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy, 9-The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath, and 10-The Heart is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers.
