If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’ll be glad to know that the character we all loved to hate has written a biography. That’s right, the actor Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy has released a new book called “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.”
Fenton’s childhood was anything but ordinary and I was surprised to read that he made his first hit movie in another favorite of mine, “The Borrowers.” Check out that sweet little face in his role as Peagreen Clock. He also played Louis in “Anna and the King” starring Jodie Foster. With his acting skills well established, now it’s time to see if he can write.
“Beyond the Wand” gives a behind-the-scenes look at his experiences while filming Harry Potter. It talks about the growing friendship with Emma Watson who remains a friend to this day. He shares how working with top notch British actors impacted his own character development. Felton even found true love in the Great Hall. His story isn’t all goodness and light and he shares how he survived some very difficult years. This one is definitely on my to-be-read list. Who knows? Maybe I won’t enjoy hating Malfoy as much after I read the true story of his actor.
There are other books written about and by actors that played in the Harry Potter films. The late, great Alan Rickman wrote “Madly, Deeply; the Diaries of Alan Rickman.” It’s a compilation of a lifetime of writing in personal diaries and gives us access to his thoughts. He shares insights into theater performances, the craft of acting, politics, friendships, work projects, and his general musings on life.
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley wrote “Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet.” It is an inspiring guide to changing your habits to live more sustainably, and taking action towards reducing our environmental impact. Wright takes a gentle approach that focuses on what we can do, rather than what we shouldn’t do. You can use it to assess each room in your house for ways to incorporate sustainable products that avoid waste.
Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood and wrote “The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: the Tragedy and the Glory of Growing Up.” Lynch shares how she confronted all of the complexities and contradiction within herself. She reveals how she began to conquer her self-hate and eating disorder, and explores the choices that led her down the path of creativity.
