Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.