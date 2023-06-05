Many people travel during the summer, but if you love the beauty of upstate NY during its finest season, you may want to select a few books from the Armchair Travel Newsletter. To subscribe to have it delivered directly to your inbox, go to our website at hmloneonta.org and click on the box that says “Subscribe to our eNewsletter.” For a sample of what’s included in the June newsletter, keep reading.
“American Ramble: a walk of memory and renewal” by Neil King Jr. is a stunning, revelatory memoir about a 330-mile walk from Washington, D.C., to New York City; an unforgettable pilgrimage across some of our oldest common ground in America. Neil King Jr’s desire to walk from Washington, D.C., to New York City began as a whim and soon became an obsession. Determined to rediscover what matters in life and to see our national story with new eyes, Neil turned north with a small satchel on his back and one mission in mind: To pay close attention to the land he crossed and the people he met. The journey travels deep into America’s past and present, uncovering forgotten pockets and overlooked people. By turns amusing, inspiring, and sublime, American Ramble offers an exquisite account of personal and national renewal — an indelible study of our country as we’ve never seen it before.
“Into the Amazon: the life of Cândido Rondon, trailblazing explorer, scientist, statesman, and conservationist” is by Larry Rohter. Cândido Rondon is by any measure the greatest tropical explorer in history. Between 1890 and 1930, he navigated scores of previously unmapped rivers, traversed untrodden mountain ranges, and hacked his way through jungles so inhospitable that even native peoples had avoided them. He even led Theodore Roosevelt and his son, Kermit, on their celebrated “River of Doubt” journey in 1913 to14. Upon leaving the Brazilian Army in 1930 with the rank of a two-star general, Rondon, himself of indigenous descent, devoted the remainder of his life to not only writing about the region’s flora and fauna, but also advocating for the peoples who inhabited the rainforest and lobbying for the creation of a system of national parks. Despite his many achievements which include laying down a 1,200-mile telegraph line through the heart of the Amazon and three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, Rondon has never received his due. Originally published in Brazil, “Into the Amazon” is the first comprehensive biography of his life and remarkable career.
“The Old Ways: a journey on foot” by Robert Macfarlane is by the acclaimed author of “The Wild Places, an exploration of walking and thinking.” In this exquisitely written book, Robert Macfarlane sets off from his Cambridge, England, home to follow the ancient tracks, holloways, drive roads, and sea paths that crisscross both the British landscape and its waters and territories beyond. The result is an immersive, enthralling exploration of the ghosts and voices that haunt old paths, of the stories our tracks keep and tell, and of pilgrimage and ritual.
“On Trails: an exploration” by Robert Moor is written by a brilliant new literary voice who offers a groundbreaking exploration of how trails help us understand the world — from tiny ant trails to hiking paths that span continents, from interstate highways to the Internet. In 2009, while thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, Robert Moor began to wonder about the paths that lie beneath our feet: How do they form? Why do some improve over time while others devolve? What makes us follow or strike off on our own? Over the course of the next seven years, Moor traveled the globe, exploring trails of all kinds, from the miniscule to the massive. He learned the tricks of master trail-builders, hunted down long-lost Cherokee trails, and traced the origins of our road networks and the Internet. With a breathtaking arc that spans from the dawn of animal life to the digital era, “On Trails” is a book that makes us see our world, our history, our species, and our ways of life anew”
“The High Sierra: a love story” is by Kim Stanley Robinson. Robinson first ventured into the Sierra Nevada mountains during the summer of 1973. He returned from that encounter a changed man, awed by a landscape that made him feel as if he were simultaneously strolling through an art museum and scrambling on a jungle gym like an energized child. The High Sierra is a gorgeous, absorbing immersion in a place, born out of a desire to understand and share one of the greatest rapture-inducing experiences our planet offers. Packed with maps, gear advice, more than 100 breathtaking photos, and much more, it will inspire veteran hikers, casual walkers, and travel readers to prepare for a magnificent adventure.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
