Parking seems to be in the air and on the minds of many these days. When you run into an acquaintance downtown, the first thing they ask is, “where did you park?” At the water cooler, co-workers are overheard discussing parking. At the library, the biggest complaint of patrons is “not enough parking.”
As always, I recommend doing a little reading on the subject. While I have found very few books that relate to the riveting discussion of parking, try these stories that feature parking garages, attendants and lots if you just can’t get the topic off of your mind.
“The Parking Lot Attendant” by Nafkote Tamirat, named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, was shortlisted for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, and named a Booklist Best Book of the Year.
It is a haunting story of fatherhood, national identity, and what it means to be an immigrant in America today. It explores how who we love, the choices we make, and the places we’re from combine to make us who we are.
The narrator and her father are part of a large Ethiopian network in Boston, but they mainly keep to themselves. Ayale is ostensibly a parking lot attendant but he is also the unofficial king of the Ethiopian community and is a born hustler. As he draws the narrator into his web, the father becomes concerned. So concerned, that the story begins in a commune in an undisclosed location where the narrator recounts the events in Boston that led them there.
“The Octopus in the Parking Garage” by Rob Verchick is a surprising story of a luxury condominium’s parking garage and the unexpected arrival of an octopus. The image quickly went viral but that octopus is more than a funny meme. It illustrates the disruptions that a changing climate has already brought to our doorsteps.
Verchick examines how we can manage the risk by laying out options to a situation that we can no longer avoid. Besides reducing carbon dioxide emission, we also need to adapt to address the damage we have already caused. The author takes the readers on a journey into the field from paddling through Louisiana’s bayous, hiking in one of the last refuges of Joshua trees in the Mojave Desert, to diving off Key Largo with citizen scientists working to restore coral reefs.
This is an engaging and accessible book for non-expert concerned citizens. It empowers readers to face the climate crisis and shows what we can do to adapt and thrive.
“The Alpha Enigma” by W. Michael Gear is book one of the Team Psi sci-fi mystery series. Dr. Timothy Ryan, head of the military psychiatric unit at Grantham Barracks, is meeting a new patient, a woman known as “Prisoner Alpha.” As she is being transferred, they are attacked by assassins in the parking garage and barely escape with their lives. One shooter vanishes, leaving behind a dead companion unlike anyone Ryan has ever seen.
She speaks in a strange tongue, and doodles in bars, dots, and little pictures. Is she some sort of savant, or the most cunning spy he’s ever met? As dark forces gather, Alpha makes an impossible escape from Grantham.
Ryan quickly becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance, but with a team of unique allies, sets out to prove his innocence. Together, they must find Alpha and save Ryan before it is too late.
“The Night Shift” by Robin Cook is about a mysterious death in the hospital parking garage. The husband and wife team of forensic pathologists handle the autopsy. When they see that the results are inconclusive, Jack sets out to investigate on-site at Manhattan Memorial Hospital even though he was strictly forbidden by the Chief Medical Examiner’s rules. It soon turns into a deadly and dangerous chess game between Jack and the clever and deranged medical serial killer.
“To Sir, with Love” by Lauren Layne tells the story of Gracie, whose Midtown Manhattan champagne shop is getting bought out by a giant corporation led by an impossibly handsome but irritatingly arrogant man who wants to turn it into a parking garage!
The shop was her father’s but after his death, she sets aside her own dream and tries to keep his dream alive. Gracie seeks advice from a man she connects with on a dating app. As they get to know each other, she finds herself slowly falling for a man she’s never seen; only to realize that she already knows him…and can’t stand him.
