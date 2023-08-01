There’s nothing better than discovering a new series that you can dive into. Here are some series starters in Fantasy and Science Fiction that are sure to engage your imagination.
“Nophek Gloss” by Essa Hansen is the first book in the Graven series. In it, Caiden’s planet is destroyed and his family is gone so his only hope for survival is a crew of misfit aliens and a mysterious ship that seems to have a soul and a universe of its own. Together they will show him that the universe is much bigger, much more advanced, and much more mysterious than Caiden had ever imagined. But the universe hides dangers as well, and soon Caiden has his own plans. He vows to do anything it takes to get revenge on the slavers who murdered his people and took away his home. To destroy their regime, he must infiltrate and dismantle them from the inside, or die trying. The next book is “Azura Ghost” and the third is “Ethera Grave.”
“The Library of the Dead” by T.L. Huchu kicks off the Edinburgh Nights series. You will be introduced to Ropa, a precocious and cynical teen who can talk to ghosts. She explores the shadowy magical underside of modern Edinburgh searching for clues to uncover the source of the evil that is bewitching all the children; leaving them shells of themselves. Along the way she encounters an occult library, a magical mentor, and some unexpected allies. This atmospheric, paranormal fantasy series continues with “Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments.”
“She Who Became the Sun” by Shelley Parker-Chan shows the fate of two siblings with very different destinies. The seer said the boy would grow to greatness, but for the girl there is nothing. In 1345, China lies restless under harsh Mongol rule. And when a bandit raid wipes out their home, the two children must somehow survive. The boy despairs and gives in. But the girl resolves to overcome her destiny so she takes her dead brother’s identity and begins her journey. Can she escape what’s written in the stars as rebellion sweeps the land? Or can she claim her brother’s greatness and rise, ruthlessly, to take the dragon throne? The sequel is “He Who Drowned the World.”
“The Sin in the Steel” by Ryan Van Loan is the start of a swashbuckling, sail-punk fantasy series. Buc is a brilliant former street-rat, not even 18 years old, with a mind that leaps from clues to conclusions in the blink of an eye. Eld, despite his relative youth, is a military veteran with a hidden past and Buc’s partner-in-crime. It’s been weeks since ships last returned to the magnificent island nation of Servenza with bounty from the Shattered Coast, putting the whole Empire at risk of economic collapse. Hired to investigate, Buc and Eld discover that the trade routes have become the domain of a sharp-eyed pirate queen who sinks all who defy her. To fix things, all they have to do is sink the Widowmaker’s ship. Unfortunately for Buc, the gods have other plans. Unfortunately for the gods, so does Buc.
