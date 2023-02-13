There’s no better time than today to go on a blind date with a book at your library. Each book is individually wrapped with a personal ad on the cover. Which one of these will you date? We’ll all gather at Roots Brewing Company on Main Street in Oneonta at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, to rate our dates and share all of the scoop about how they made us feel and why.
Wanted: A gentleman with plenty of money, preferably English, preferably quickly. The money will go to a good cause, I promise.
Single, widowed dad searching for help with his emotionally disturbed son, without having to use drugs. Will an experimental therapy be the answer to his son’s emotional control?
An old soul seeking new life in a new world. Fresh out of a musty basement, I’m rough around the edges but still a little silly. I used to tell stories to children, but I’m realizing that many of my stories are too intense for them. Still, I’ve got many tales to tell, and I’m looking for an open-minded someone who wants to listen.
A classic fairytale romance with a comedic twist, the “good parts version” of the story your parents might’ve used as a bedtime story.
New York photographer seeking a stress-free return to the hometown she hates for her stepsister’s wedding. Willing to spend some of her time playfully annoying one of said stepsister’s best friends. Not here for a commitment no matter how cute you are.
Small town lawyer looking for a reader to share courtroom hours with–bonus if you can sway a jury. Must be fond of out-of-towners, willing to help me help someone I hate, and able to relocate to the Eastern District of Texas, even if it’s only when the cover is open.
Want to take a wild road trip? Join me driving from New York to Los Angeles! Hilarious and sticky situations are sure to follow!
Come with me to a beautiful island getaway — there will be a dragon, magic, and the consequences of my actions (which we should probably run away from).
Wanted: A friend who can appreciate architecture (and birds), who I can share my labyrinthine home with. My research partner is unfortunately too preoccupied to see the beauty around him.
I’ve got a few questions for you: do you like mystery? Do you like historical settings? And most importantly, do you like digging deep, trying to solve the mystery of a lifetime, like how your parents died? If you answered yes, to all three, then you’ve found your next book.
Before the age of the internet, crafty cooks stuck little bits of me in their pockets, their pages, and probably even their garbage! But now, after a kind man put together my pieces, I’m ready to share myself with another person. And between you and me, I’ve got some… saucy information you’ll want to get your hands on.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
