We’re wrapping up the Summer Reading Program this week so make sure to log your reading and activities in Beanstack!
On Thursday, Aug. 10, the adult Reading Raffle drawing will take place at the Tote Bag Tie Dye Party. Two prizes will be awarded — one for patrons who participated on Beanstack and one for patrons who used paper tickets.
We are so appreciative of the Oneonta businesses who supported reading with their donations.
A Game and Movie Night prize basket and a Local Shopping Spree basket are filled with gift cards to our favorite businesses. The first winner to pick up their prize gets to select the basket of their choice.
Register for the Tote Bag Tie Dye Party at https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/ to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Light snacks and drinks will be available.
Please enter through the elevator since the library closes at 5:30 p.m. and remember to wear clothing that you don’t mind getting stained! We will also draw for the Reading Raffle prizes.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, the Youth Summer Awards Party will be held in Huntington Park. Besides announcing the prize winners, we’ll have face painting by BJ the Clown, Story Laurie, and snow cones for refreshments.
We’re pleased to announce the first ever Top Reader Prizes sponsored by Community Bank Trust Services and presented by Mayor Mark Drnek.
The Let’s Read Together group, for ages 0 to 5 will win family tickets to the Utica Zoo.
The I Love to Read group, ages 6 to 11 will win family tickets to Animal Adventure Park. The Teens Love Reading Too group, obviously for teenagers, will win tickets for two to Table Rock Bouldering.
There will be an Activities Raffle sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union and Fidelis Care. Winners in the Let’s Read Together group will receive two tickets to Noah’s World. Winners in the I Love to Read and Teens Love Reading Too groups will receive two tickets to Table Rock Bouldering.
We hope to see you there!
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Summer Hours: 9 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
