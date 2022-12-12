The Library of Things collection could make your life easier this holiday season!
Borrow our Janome sewing machine to make one-of-a-kind gifts or even gift bags that can be reused season after season. If you have a work break this month, it’s the perfect time to learn to sew. There are so many reasons to learn to sew too. Our fast fashion tendencies are filling the landfills with poorly constructed, ill-fitting, poor quality fabrics. Sewing your own clothes and home décor will save the environment while giving you a real sense of accomplishment. Everyone appreciates a handmade gift, plus, they are a true gift of the heart. Go ahead, give it a try.
For several years, the Instant Pot has been the hot new kitchen appliance. If you’re not sure if it’s for you, borrow it from the library to save time and impress guests with a dish that’s ready in a flash. It’s very much like the old- fashioned pressure cooker but without the hazards of exploding metal that I recall from my childhood. So, if you forgot to start your slow cooker in the morning, you can borrow the Instant Pot and still have a satisfying dinner at night.
My favorite recommendation from our Library of Things is the KitchenAid Mixer. Just imagine cranking out dozens of cookie recipes without breaking a sweat. And if you’ve recently broken your wrist and can’t stir cookie dough, it’s a lifesaver! Between the mixer and your freezer, you could be set for the year.
As you craft and cook your way through the winter months, log in to Hoopla and search for MerryMaking. You’ll find movies like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas,” and television shows by Craftsy that will show you how to decorate cookies and knit Fair isle holiday ornaments. You’ll find Christmas music by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and ebooks full of simple holiday activities and gift ideas. This collection will go a long way towards creating a festive atmosphere in your home.
The next time you’re in the library, remember that there’s still time to vote for your favorite library display!
The library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. On Saturday, Dec. 31 the library will close at 1 p.m.
