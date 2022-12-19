As you browse the stacks at HML, you might notice that some books have a gray spine label with the illustration of a fountain pen, and the words ‘Local Author.’ This is a purely in-library experience, and you can find local authors in nearly every section.
In Mystery, you might find Libby Cudmore’s debut novel, “The Big Rewind” and Deborah Blake’s series “A Catskills Pet Rescue Mystery” which starts with “Furbidden Fatality.” Blake has more books in nonfiction, with titles such as “Modern Witchcraft” and “The Witch’s Broom,” and her Baba Yaga novels in adult fiction.
You can also find Alice Lichtenstein’s most recent book, “The Crime of Being” in adult fiction, and Ginnah Howard’s novel trilogy, chronologically starting with “Rope & Bone: a novel in stories.” Further adult fiction offerings are Tessa Yang’s short story collection “The Runaway Restaurant” and the entirety of Teresa Millias’ “Lone Moon Creek” series, which contains many interconnected stories.
Science Fiction and Fantasy is my favorite section of the library, and part of that is because that’s where my books can be found. “Run With the Hunted” is my ongoing cyberpunk heist novella series, and the library has them all in paperback. The number of each volume is right in each title after the first, there is even a hardcover omnibus edition of the first three. Also in science fiction and fantasy is “Eelgrass” by Tori Curtis, which is a spin on the selkie myth, and Jennifer Lee Rossman’s “Jack Jetstark’s Intergalactic Freakshow.”
Wandering the stacks is also your best way to find anthologies, which I don’t think get enough love, and we have several anthologies containing local authors. Jennifer Lee Rossman co-edited and has a story in Love & Bubbles. Grimm, Grit, and Gasoline is dieselpunk retellings of fairy tales and contains stories by yours truly and Lizz Donnelly. In adult fiction, we have HML Writers, volume 1, which is entirely made up of stories in the HML Writers group that I host here at the library.
This is just a sampling of the local authors you can find at your library. Stop by and browse the stacks for that ‘Local Author’ spine label for everybody I have covered here, and the many more that I couldn’t.
