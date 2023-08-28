As the summer comes to a quiet end, it’s nice to reflect on the impact that our library has on the community. It’s been joyous to see youth programs back in the building and the preschoolers gain social skills after years of isolation. In keeping with the theme, Better Together, it was wonderful to welcome collaborators like elected officials, community groups and individuals.
Reading was our focus and the Adult Summer Reading Program had 239 people participate in the Reading Raffle. They read 1,273 books. Some logged their books on the Beanstack app and others dropped off raffle tickets when they returned their books.
We also continued our monthly Craft Club and have seen many enthusiastic crafters. This summer, they were able to learn painting techniques on stoneware and how to dye fabric totes.
Our regular Writers Group met throughout the month of July.
All together, we held nine programs with 97 attendees.
The youth program was broken down into three age levels: Let’s Read Together (0 to 5), I Love to Read (6 to 11), and Teens Love Reading Too (12 to 19). In total, 204 youth participated and read 2,055 books!
Included in Beanstack was a list of activities that youth could participate in to earn points. My favorite was Kindness Bingo but all of them created opportunities to be a strong community friend. A total of 206 activities were completed this summer. I’m not sure how Miss Donna is still standing because she held 49 programs with 802 attendees.
There were nine special programs offered in partnership with Hartwick College, Otsego County Public Health, OWL, CANO, and Opportunities for Otsego.
Celebrating community was a large part of our Better Together theme, so we were happy to welcome several guest readers, including Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek; Lynne Sessions, Rotary; Kathryn Prada, former HML children’s librarian; and Emily Canney, Village Library of Morris manager. A huge thank you goes to all who came to read to us this summer.
Our other special programs included partnerships with Abigail from Otsego County Public Health for a tick identification program; making hula hoops with Diana from CANO, making a water bottle game with Alison D. from OWL, and our friends from Opportunities for Otsego with a Building Healthy Families program.
We recognize and give a huge shout-out to our community partners whose contributions helped to make this summer a success by providing prizes and incentives for our youth participants: Community Bank, Visions FCU, Fidelis Care, and Friends of HML. The adult Reading Raffle prizes were donated by Green Toad Bookstore, Theresa’s Emporium, Southside Mall Cinema, Tino’s Pizza, Serenity Hobbies, Bearded Dragon Games, Wise Guys Sammy’s, Get Fresh on the Main Café, Latte Lounge, and Golden Guernsey Ice Cream. We all thank you.
We were all definitely Better Together!
