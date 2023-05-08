May is Mystery Month and the latest Mystery issue in the NextReads Newsletter has some exciting new releases. You can have a list of the newest releases sent directly to your inbox by going to our website (hmloneonta.org) and clicking on “Subscribe to our eNewsletter.”
“One Extra Corpse” by Barbara Hambly is set in 1924 Hollywood. Young British widow Emma Blackstone assists her American film star sister-in-law Kitty Flint while also writing screenplays and playing amateur sleuth.
One of Kitty’s many exes calls about a matter of life and death. But before he can tell her what the trouble is, he’s fatally shot in a case that involves communists, federal agents, and Hollywood’s ugly side.
This is the second Silver Screen historical mystery. According to Publishers weekly, it “more than delivers on the promise of its predecessor.”
“Who Cries for the Lost” by C.S. Harris is set in 1815 London. Sebastian St. Cyr must confront a savage killer and save his closest friend from the hangman’s noose in this heart-pounding new historical mystery from the USA Today bestselling author of “When Blood Lies.”
This is a well-researched novel that offers fascinating history, well-wrought characters, and a deft whodunit plot. It is the 18th in this popular series but you can start reading here without missing a beat.
“Time’s Undoing” by Cheryl A. Head is set against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement. Meghan McKenzie, a young Black journalist with the Detroit Free Press, digs into the unsolved murder of her great-grandfather in 1929 Birmingham, Alabama.
Read it for the moving dual timeline narratives; the richly detailed combination of mystery, family history, and timely social justice issues.
“Murder Your Employer” by Rupert Holmes is a devilish thriller with a killer concept: The McMasters Conservatory for the Applied Arts, a luxurious, clandestine college dedicated to the fine art of murder where earnest students study how best to “delete” their most deserving victim.
It is set in the 1950s, and is written in the form of a guide by the dean of the school. It includes journal entries from three students wanting to murder their evil bosses and get away with it.
“Murder Under a Red Moon” by Harini Nagendra is a fast-paced follow-up to “The Bangalore Detectives Club.”
After her new mother-in-law asks for help, 19-year-old Kaveri Murthy, who has a talent for mathematics, examines a company’s accounts and upsets a killer in 1921 Bangalore.
“Murder at an Irish Bakery” by Carlene O’Connor is about six contestants who go to Kilbane to participate in a reality baking show. But the competitors are not as sweet as their confections and on day two, one of them is found face-down in her signature pie. Recipes are included.
“Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” by Jesse Q. Sutanto is about a lady of a certain age who lives above her forgotten tea shop in the middle of San Francisco’s Chinatown. She likes nothing more than sipping on a good cup of Wulong and doing some healthy detective work on the internet about what her college-aged son is up to. Then one morning, she finds a dead man in the middle of her tea shop.
Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Mindy Kaling’s production company are teaming up to bring this charming cozy to the small screen.
More titles in the newsletter are “A Tempest at Sea” by Sherry Thomas, “A Sinister Revenge” by Deanna Raybourn and “The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear.
