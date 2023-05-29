In honor of Mystery Month, let’s talk about the Agatha Awards. This award is named after Agatha Christie who is the bestselling novelist of all time. She wrote 55 detective novels and 14 short story collections along with the longest running play, “The Mousetrap.” This award is for mystery and crime writers who write in the traditional mystery genre. The awards are given by Malice Domestic Ltd for mysteries that contain no explicit sex, excessive gore or gratuitous violence and are not classified as “hard-boiled.”
The winner of Best Contemporary Novel is “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny. This is the 18th book in the Inspector Gamache series. Children who were characters in the first novel have returned to Three Pines and Gamache wonders if the terrible wounds they received, now buried for decades, will erupt. Another mystery occurs when they discover a long bricked-over attic that holds puzzles within puzzles, and hidden messages warning of mayhem and revenge.
The winner of the Best Historical Novel is “Because I Could Not Stop for Death” by Amanda Flower. In this story, Willa is hired to work for Emily Dickinson and they form a friendship. When Willa’s brother is killed at the town stables, Emily believes it was no accident and tries to solve the puzzle. As you may guess, Willa and Emily are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse and some high-powered people will stop at nothing to keep their secrets.
The Best First Novel winner is “Cheddar Off Dead” by Korina Moss. In this cozy series debut, cheesemonger Willa Bauer discovers that her new home in a small Sonoma Valley town is ripe for murder…something here stinks to high heaven. When Willa finds a critic’s dead body in her new French-inspired cheese shop, she becomes the prime suspect.
The Best Short Story winner is “Beauty and the Beyotch” by Barb Goffman. It was published in the 29th issue of Sherlock Holmes Mystery Magazine and it can be found online at barbgoffman.com. it’s a short read, of course, and is set in high school with all of the drama you never wanted to see but secretly relish.
The winner of the Best Nonfiction category is “Promophobia: Taking the Mystery Out of Promoting Crime Fiction” edited by Diane Vallere. It’s a detailed guide to help you launch your own mystery novel with contributors like Rhys Bowen, Charlaine Harris and Hank Phillippi Ryan. Some of the categories include identifying your niche, online promo, connecting with readers, and more.
The Best Children’s/YA Mystery winner is “Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade” by Nancy Springer. If you haven’t heard of the Enola Holmes series, you should definitely give it a try. Enola is the younger sister of Sherlock and works as a scientific perditorian (or a finder of persons and things). In this story she is called upon once again to rescue Lady Cecily from the unpleasant designs of her caddish father. The problem is that once she’s rescued her, Sherlock is hired by the father to find her. The game is afoot.
