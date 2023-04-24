Life can be stranger than fiction and nothing illustrates this better than the life of Anne Perry.
Although Perry is considered a popular mystery writer, many don’t know about the violent crime in her past. At the age of 15, Perry, then known as Juliet Hulme, and her best friend Pauline violently murdered Pauline’s mother. Both girls served five years in a New Zealand prison because they were too young to be considered for the death penalty.
After her release, she was a flight attendant in England, moved to the U.S. and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and is still a member), then later settled in a Scottish village where she lived with her mother.
Her first novel was published in 1979, 20 years after her release from prison. Perry died at the age of 84 in April of 2023.
Her early years were spent moving around during and after World War II. The war impacted many lives, but even for her generation, she spent more time in less than stable locations. At age 6, she was so ill that the doctor said he would return the next morning to sign her death certificate. After enduring more illness, at age 8, she was sent to the Bahamas to spend time with a foster family who she says saved her life. The next stop was a private island off the coast of New Zealand where she had much independence and spent time fishing, building and boating. By the time she was 10 she had missed three years of school but since she had learned to read at age 4, was able to catch up. At age 13, she became ill again and that was the end of her formal education.
Two movies were made based on her life. Peter Jackson used the events from the trial to make the film “Heavenly Creatures” starring Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey in 1994.
At that time, not many knew that the author Anne Perry was one and the same as Juliet Hulme. When it became known that Perry had a murder conviction, she is quoted in The Guardian as saying, “It seemed so unfair. Everything I had worked to achieve as a decent member of society was threatened. And once again my life was being interpreted by someone else. It had happened in court when, as a minor, I wasn’t allowed to speak and I heard all these lies being told. And now there was a film, but nobody had bothered to talk to me. I knew nothing about it until the day before its release. All I could think of was that my life would fall apart and that it might kill my mother.”
A documentary about Perry was released in 2009 called “Interiors.” In 2012, a bestselling biography was written called “The Search for Anne Perry,” by Joanne Drayton.
Perry wrote 32 books that featured Thomas and Charlotte Pitt, six that featured Daniel Pitt, 24 that featured Hester Latterly and William Monk, five featuring Elena Standish, and five World War I books. She also wrote annual Christmas novellas along with two fantasy novels, four young adult novels and a handful of stand-alone books. Her final novel, “The Fourth Enemy” was published just before her death.
Perry was frequently on the bestseller list and was selected as one of the 100 Masters of Crime by the New York Times. In later years, she produced a ‘how to write’ instructional DVD that is still available on her website.
