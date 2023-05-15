The survey results have been compiled for Phase 2 of the Huntington Park Project. Since this is the third park survey, I didn’t expect many people to respond, but we had an all-time high of 169 participants. Thanks so much for helping us plan the best park we can. Please save 6 p.m. June 9 for the ribbon cutting for Phase 1 and Phase 2 design presentation.
Phase 2 has three areas of focus: the Entry Patio and gardens, the Hillside Scramble, and the Crossroads Art Plaza. A total of 65% of the respondents thought they were most likely to use the expanded patio while 56% selected the Children’s Hillside Scramble, and 36% selected the Crossroads Art Plaza.
In each of these areas, we asked which elements you were most likely to use. In the Entry Patio and gardens area, the most popular response was the view of the gardens, downtown, and the hills followed by the expanded patio, and improved walkways. In the Children’s Hillside Scramble, the most popular answer was the boulders for climbing, followed by stone slab or terraced seating on the hillside. When asked what art object is the most compelling in the Crossroads Art Plaza, the water feature was the most highly-rated response. Water at a crossroads could be tricky, but we’re going to explore ideas that could provide a wonderful new element in the park without soaking people who walk their dogs or are just passing through.
We had overwhelming support and good cheer in the comments section of the survey, plus we will look into some ideas that sounded good. Some people even chose to comment on items not related to the park.
We asked if there was anything that you would like improved or added to the design. A total of 47 people responded and most submitted good ideas that we will consider as we move forward. There were a few concerns about safety, accessibility and parking. The accessibility of the permeable pavers is definitely a priority for us and will be taken into consideration in all areas of the park. Safety has been a concern for years, and the improved lighting from the first phase of improvements has created a much safer park. All park improvements are designed with the safety of our patrons in mind. It can limit our choices but I’ve found the landscape architects we’ve worked with have all met the challenge and have created beautiful designs.
Eight people said they would like to see playground equipment in Huntington Park. The first park survey was overwhelmingly supportive of keeping Huntington Park as a green gem in the center of a city. It is apparent from Henry Huntington’s original plan that he viewed the park as a peaceful, green zone. The Library Board feels that other parks fulfill the need for playground equipment. Our goal is to create a natural playscape that encourages children to explore nature and experience the outdoors without formal playground equipment.
One person was very concerned about the removal of trees; particularly where the Children’s Hillside Scramble will be installed. Tree management in a city park is very different than in a woodland setting. As you may have seen at the top of the sledding hill, a sick or diseased tree will fall and can cause harm to park visitors. It is my responsibility to remove trees that are not in good health. As we remove trees, we plant trees. Last year, we planted American beech trees, flowering dogwoods, maples, an oak, and fringe trees. We will plant more this fall to soften the edge of the park in front of the parking lots. While this has taken some time, our goal is to have no net loss of trees in the park.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.